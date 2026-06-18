One Key USC Transfer Left Off Ranking Of Big Ten Transfers

Throughout the offseason, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have been able to add solid talent across the roster through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting, which could help USC have a great showing in 2026.

However, even with several great additions on the roster, it seems that the Trojans transfers are not gaining the same national attention as other Big Ten teams, with ESPN writer Bill Connelly completely leaving USC’s newcomers off the list when discussing his favorite transfer portal additions in the Big Ten.

As a result of that, it is time to name one transfer who should have been on this list and could make a major impact for the Trojans in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles Purdue Boilermakers tight end Christian Moore (44) during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Linebacker Deven Bryant

At the linebacker position, Washington transfer Deven Bryant is a player who could make a critical impact on USC’s defense.

With the Huskies in 2025, Bryant recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections. Last season was Brynat’s first season really making an impact at the college level with Washington, and as able to show that he can contribute well against the run, but could also make an impact in the pass game.

Standing at 5-11 and 230 pounds, Bryant has a solid and stocky frame that has allowed him to take on offensive linemen and tight ends, specifically in the run game, which has helped him to fill gaps and use his physicality to take down ball carriers.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Added to the physicality that Bryant presents as a run defender, the fact that he already has a full season of Big Ten experience is crucial.

Over the past few seasons, the Big Ten has emerged as one of the more physical conferences and has found great success at the national level while accounting for the last three national champions. Based on that, Bryant has a great understanding of the pace and physicality in this conference, which could help him make a seamless transition to USC.

With Bryant’s physicality and Big Ten experience in mind, he has the potential to be a major impact player right away and could fit right into the Trojans’ defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Second Level Of USC’s Defense

In Patterson’s defensive scheme, Bryant could find great success and a perfect role for himself, mainly because of the physicality he has, which is exactly what Patterson demands. Patterson also requires great effort and communication, and after 2025, it does appear that Bryant has been able to develop both of those traits and could be one of USC’s top defensive players next season.

In addition to Bryant expected to play a significant role at linebacker, the Trojans also bring back fellow linebacker Desman Stephens II, who had a solid 2025 season, but could have an even better performance in 2026.

Last season, Stephens totaled 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble as one of USC’s most impactful defenders. Stephens does have the ability to be solid against the run, but his best trait may be the athleticism that allows him to make plays all over the field.

With Stephens’ frame at 6-3 and 233 pounds, he has the length to disrupt passing lanes in coverage, and with his physicality, he also can get extension in the run game and shed blockers so he can bring down the ball carrier.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) fights to get past USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After taking a look at the skill sets of Bryant and Stephens, it appears that the Trojans may have built a linebacker core that complements each other very well. Bryant provides the physicality and run fits, while Stephens provides playmaking and the ability to match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage.

In the modern era of college football, having a linebacker unit that can stop the run, but also match up with the unique matchups that offenses can present in the pass game.

Specifically against the run, this linebaker duo of Bryant and Stephens could help USC make a major improvement. Last season, the Trojans allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. With Bryant and Stephens now working together at the second level of USC’s defense, the Trojans should be able to stop running attacks with success up the middle with Bryant’s physicality and on the edge with Stephens speed and playmaking ability.

As USC heads into the 2026 season, the combination of Bryant’s physicality and Stephen’s speed could help to set the Trojans apart from the rest of the Big Ten and help USC to become one of the better defensive units in the conference.

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