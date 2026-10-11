USC’s Trent Mosley Wastes No Time Making Impact In Return Against Penn State

USC fans were longing for true freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley to return after being injured for multiple weeks. That became a reality on Saturday night in Happy Valley. Mosley, who was initially listed as questionable, was seen warming up before kickoff and ultimately made the start for the Trojans.

Mosley had missed three games this season after sustaining an injury against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 12. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product made a big impact on the No. 19 Trojans’ receiving core in their 31-23 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening Touchdown Drive

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley walked out in front of over 114,000 fans at Beaver Stadium with the offense to open the game, and it was as if he had never missed a minute. Mosley quickly made his mark, scoring his fifth career touchdown with a 19-yard catch to open the scoring. He would finish the game with the most receiving yards with 111 and one touchdown.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava targeted Mosley from the start. Two plays from the opening drive went in his direction. On the scoring play, a delay by Maiava allowed him to draw two Penn State linebackers in. Mosley broke uncovered behind them and easily caught the ball for the score.

Maiava played one of his best games ever against the Nittany Lions, completing 21-of-33 attempts for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

The game was a stalemate for the most part. Both teams were held to a tie, 17-17, at the half. But it took an incredible fourth-quarter drive to finally give USC the security it needed, and Mosley was instrumental in that pivotal scoring drive.

Mosley’s Two Big Catches on Fourth Quarter Scoring Drive

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holding onto a 24-23 lead early in the fourth, the Trojans were facing a third-and-four from Penn State’s 47-yard line.

Maiava found Mosley on a third-down play on a quick slant over the middle of the field. The catch gave USC a first down.

Two plays later, after receiver Zacharyus Williams moved the chains with a first-down catch, Maiava again went for Mosley. As the ball sailed, Mosley was tightly covered by Penn State corner Josiah Zayas. Mosley managed to stretch his arms out for the ball as he fell back, despite having Zayas’ left arm in the way.

Trent Mosley comes down with a RIDICULOUS grab!



📺 Big Ten Saturday Night: USC at Penn State on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/oKLIl8gYio — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 11, 2026

The 21-yard catch landed Maiava and the offense inside the redzone. Three plays later, Maiava connected with receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for the touchdown.

Mosley’s return arguably couldn’t have come at a better time. Even color analyst Todd Blackledge acknowledged Mosley’s impact on the offense during the NBC broadcast.

“Well, it looks like Trent Mosley didn’t miss a beat, like he didn’t miss any time. He is so smooth,” Blackledge said. “Seeing him back in this offense is like he never left.”

USC’s defense held the Nittany Lions for the remaining 11 minutes of the game and gave coach Lincoln Riley a much-needed road win.

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