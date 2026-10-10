USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Injuries continue to be a big storyline for No. 19 USC as they make the trip to Happy Valley for a highly anticipated matchup against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 10.

As the Trojans head to the East Coast, what is the latest injury news? On ESPN's College GameDay, insider Pete Thamel alluded to a few game-time decisions affecting the USC offense.

Missing Offensive Production

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports reported on Friday that receiver Terrell Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery. The NC State transfer has battled injuries since fall camp. He is the second receiver that USC has lost for the season.

Corey Simms, who started three of the first four games, went down with a knee injury against Rutgers in week 3.

USC will also be without freshman receiver Trent Mosley for the fourth consecutive game as he recovers from a knee injury. However, this could be the last week the star receiver is out of the lineup.

Mosley suffered the injury against Louisiana in week 2. With the Trojans having their first bye next week, the expectation is that Mosley returns after that and is ready to go for the Wisconsin game on Oct. 24. Receiver Zacharyus Williams will continue to start in Mosley’s absence.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had a quiet night against Washington in week 5, but the freshman receiver still leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Tanook Hines had his best performance of the season against the Huskies when he caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. And freshman Boobie Feaster is finding his rhythm in the offense. Freshman Tron Baker are also available at receiver.

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman has been another instant star for the Trojans offense. He missed last week’s contest because of a hamstring injury. Bowman is listed as questionable and is one to monitor leading up to kickoff.

Per Thamel, both Bowman and Mosley will be game-time decisions against Penn State.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Nela Tupuo returned from injury last week. He and tight end Tucker Ashcraft are USC’s top two options at the position. Carson Tabarraci and Walter Matthews have also made contributions at the position this season.

Guard Hayden Treter is doubtful after missing last week’s game. Treter suffered an injury against Oregon in week 4 and left on a cart at halftime. Kaylon Miller would continue to start if Treter is unable to go. The Trojans are thin in the interior of its offensive line and have struggled there the past two games.

Key Defensive Lineman on Injury Report

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart made his season debut against Oregon but is still listed as questionable on the injury report.

Stewart went down in the second quarter against Washington and immediately grabbed that same foot that kept him out the first three games and has hampered him early in his career. However, the sophomore was back in the game to start the second half and made a game-changing play with a 48-yard scoop and score that helped USC complete the second half comeback.

Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is no longer on the injury report, but defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is after being helped off the field late in the Washington game. He left the game in a walking boot. The Trojans would turn to Floyd Boucard, Jamaal Jarrett and freshman Tomuhini Topui and Jamieon Winfield to provide depth.

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