In Week 11, the No. 18 USC Trojans succumbed to their recurring problems on the road in their 27-13 loss to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. One of the disappointing performances came from quarterback Jayden Maiava as he completed 26-of-42 attempts for 311 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Following the loss, the senior was his toughest critic and took on a majority of the blame during the post-game press conference. Even after practice on Nov. 17, Maiava admits that he did not play his best football and willingly takes on the brunt of the loss.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, generally, I didn't play great. Played s****y. Obviously, I let my teammates down,” Maiava said. “I think, I mean, the previous drive – the [pass interference] call – it was there. Just got to complete it, got to execute. The interception, just got to progress on, move on in the reads.”

Two of the three turnovers took place in the fourth quarter. The one that took the wind out of USC’s sail was when the Trojans offense was facing second-and-six at the Hoosiers’ six-yard line while down by once score. Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones jumped the route for the pick.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) returns an interception with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) defending during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean I'm the one out there throwing the ball. Just got to move on in the reads. He wasn't the one that threw the interception,” Maiava said about coach Lincoln Riley taking the blame for the red zone interception.

“I just love to compete. Just being a competitor, naturally, just kind of being hard on myself is kind of second nature,” Maiava said about his self-critical mindset. “ Kind of happens regardless of whether I think about it or not. I think being able to improve off of it and be able to flush it and move on to the next.”

Working With a Young Receiving Corps

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's been so far rewarding. Just how talented those guys are and how many big plays that they make with the ball in their hands,” Maiava said about his young group of pass catchers.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Freshman All-American Trent Mosley leads the group with 41 receptions, 642 yards and six touchdowns. Despite not being that involved in the offense the past two games, freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt comes in second with 33 receptions, 494 yards and four scores. Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams – who only appeared in five games in 2025 – is the third-leading wideout with 23 receptions, 348 yards and two scores.

“I'll probably say the challenging part really comes from me. In terms of being a leader, being a quarterback and continue talking to them about what I see and what they see,” Maiava added. “So nothing challenging with them, but I think overall it's kind of just about how I want to approach it and the mentality that I want them to know that we all should have.”

Staying Focused With Playoff Chances Gone

“Obviously, we focus on doing our jobs as being football players and I think you guys focus on what you guys got to focus on,” Maiava said when asked what the Trojans’ focus is now that a shot at the playoffs is over. “Right now we just focus on where we're at, and we'll just go watch the practice we had today, move on, correct it, fix it and move on to the next.”

“I think we focus on where our feet are at and just continue to attack any challenges head on,” Maiava said about playing his last game in the Coliseum.

How the Trojans Can Improve in the Red Zone

“Definitely me being able to make the right decisions, see it clearly, trust the coaching and just continue getting the ball in the playmakers' hands to go score.”

Heading into Week 12, the Trojans have a red zone scoring percentage of 79.59 (No. 105 in the nation) with 14 rushing touchdowns and 21 passing touchdowns.

Trust in the USC Coaching Staff

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach Riley really. Coach [Luke Huard]. Coach [Zach Hanson] getting the boys up front right. As well as coach Jones and coach [Dennis Simmons] and [Chad Savage], you know all the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. Getting us the right plan, the right situation and the right place to just go out there and execute. They draw it up and we go out there and try to execute the best we can.”

“I'll probably say when I first got here. Really on the phone call. I mean that conversation we had, trusted him right then and there,” Maiava said about where his trust in Riley began. “They were just happy to have me.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.