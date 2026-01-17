USC Trojans freshman linebacker AJ Tuitele entered the transfer portal on Friday night. The singular portal window officially closed on Friday, Jan. 16. Players can still commit after the window closes, they just have to be in the portal before the deadline.

Tuitele is the second linebacker from the 2025 class to enter the portal, joining former four-star recruit Matai Tagoa’i, who has since landed at Arizona. They were also the only linebackers USC signed in that recruiting class.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tuitele was a late addition to the Trojans class. Originally signing with Washington State during the early signing period, Tuitele was granted a release after the staff left for Wake Forest. He then signed with USC on the National Signing Day in February.

The Las Vegas native saw action in three games and recorded one tackle this past season. Tuitele initially re-signed with USC in December but instead will be looking for a new home. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Outlook of Linebacker Room Following Departures

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry is off to the NFL. Last season, he ranked second on the team in tackles, third in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss.

Desman Stephens has seen action in all 26 games of his USC career. Primary a special teams contributor as a true freshman in 2024, he became a full-time starter this season at Mike linebacker and finished first on the team in tackles.

A high school defensive back, Stephens is still growing into his role in the middle of the defense. He had growing pains. Stephens was good in coverage but had his struggles as a run defender. More consistent play on the interior of the defensive line would certainly help the latter.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound is incredibly athletic but his progression in the middle of the defense will be vital to their success next season.

MORE: Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

MORE: USC Transfer Portal Class Lands an Unexpected Ranking

MORE: Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

Jadyn Walker missed almost the entirety of his freshman season in 2024 with a shoulder injury. He appeared in 12 games this season and was the starting Will linebacker whenever the Trojans were in a 4-3 defense, instead of their traditional 4-2-5.

Walker started alongside Stephens in the Alamo Bowl with Gentry opting out of the game. He is the heavy favorite to be full-time starter next season as a redshirt sophomore.

USC added Washington transfer Deven Bryant in transfer portal. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product was the Huskies third leading tackler last season. Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby were primarily special teams contributors and reserve linebackers. They will both be competing for a larger role.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans signed three linebackers in the 2026 cycle. Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star Talanoa Ili is Southern California native and the No. 5 rated linebacker, per the 247Sports Rankings.

Ili earned MaxPreps Second Team All-American honors alongside Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Shaun Scott. Cajon (Calif.) three-star Taylor Johnson is a tackling machine. After recording 174 tackles as a junior, he registered 181 tackles as a senior.

Recommended Articles