USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

Jayden Maiava will return to USC for his redshirt senior season. The Trojans quarterback is part of a loaded list of signal-callers returning to college football in 2026 that will assuredly have NFL scouts buzzing in the summer and into the fall.

Maiava made strides in his second season with USC coach Lincoln Riley. Players and coaches talked before the season about Maiava’s elevated level of comfortability and confidence operating Riley’s offense. Maiava grew more into a leadership role.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He led the Big Ten in passing yards and finished first in the country during the regular season in QBR. The Trojans saw a three-win improvement from last season, but two areas Maiava needs to improve is turnovers and his play on the road.

Turnovers were a big point of emphasis for Maiava following the 2024 season. Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard preached the importance of taking care of the football and turning his bad plays from interceptions into throw aways.

And for the first four games it appeared Maiava had turned the page. He threw his first pick in a week 5 loss to Illinois and proceeded to throw one in seven of the last nine games, including three multiple-interception games, two of which came on the road and the other in the Alamo Bowl.

MORE: Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Transfer To LSU Raises Questions

MORE: USC Transfer Portal Class Lands an Unexpected Ranking

MORE: Everyone Is Talking About Caleb Williams’ Historic Fourth Down Throw

Against Nebraska on the road, Maiava struggled mightily, completing 9 of 23 passes for 135 yards and an interception. Maiava completed less than 60-percent of his passes in three games last season, all of which came on the road.

He was two completely different players at the Coliseum versus playing in hostile road environments. At home, Maiava thrived completely 74.2-percent of his passes to go along with 16 touchdowns versus two interceptions. USC went undefeated at home for the second time in the Riley era.

But on the road, he completed just 57.9-percent of his passes with eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans have a brutal schedule in 2026 and the pressure to reach the College Football Playoff has never been greater. If the Trojans want to take that next step as a program, it starts with more consistent play from Maiava.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the physical tools are there for Maiava. He possesses a big arm and has the athleticism to be a real threat with his legs. Maiava is the leader inside the locker room and has the respect of his teammates.

Between the past three seasons at UNLV and USC, he has 31 starts under belt. Another offseason working under Riley should pay dividends in his development.

His top two receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are gone, as are his top two tight ends in Lake McRee and Walker Lyons.

So, this spring and summer will be all about developing a rapport with a new, but extremely talent group of young players and NC State transfer receiver Terrell Anderson. Maiava will have the luxury of having all five starting offensive linemen from last season returning.

Depth in the USC Quarterback Room

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans traded one blue-chip quarterback for another. Former five-star recruit Husan Longstreet is headed to LSU. After entering the transfer portal a week after it opened, the Tigers immediately became the targeted landing spot for Longstreet.

It was the only visit Longstreet took and he joins a brand-new quarterback room under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

In comes Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star Jonas Williams for USC, the state of Illinois all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and No. 8 rated quarterback, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Does USC follow the same path they did with Longstreet last season and have Williams as the backup, giving him the opportunity to see extended playing time in blowouts or does sixth-year senior Sam Huard, who is back for his second season with the Trojans earn the backup role behind Maiava.

Recommended Articles