NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

One of the biggest additions in the USC Trojans' incoming transfer portal class is former North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson. With wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headed to the 2026 NFL Draft, Anderson could play a prominent role in USC's offense in 2026.

Ahead of his junior season, Anderson’s NIL valuation is $531,000, according to On3, which could imply just how much of an impact he can make for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Where Anderson’s NIL Valuation Ranks Among USC Players

On3’s NIL valuations are not what a player is earning through Name, Image, and Likeness deals, but a way to estimate a player’s value. The USC Trojans have a roster of elite talent, with several players having a high NIL valuation:

QB Jayden Maiava: $2.1M WR Makai Lemon: $1.1M QB Husan Longstreet: $778K S Bishop Fitzgerald: $552K DL Devan Thompkins $508K

With Anderson’s current NIL valuation, he would be ranked in the top five among all USC players. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Trojans at $2.1 million, which does not come as a surprise given his experience level and position.

With Anderson's high NIL valuation, the wide receiver could step in and become a vital player on the offense in the fall.

What Terrell Anderson Is Bringing To USC

Anderson is entering his junior year, and if his NIL valuation indicates anything, he can become a rising star for the Trojans. Anderson is a four-star player, the No. 32 player and the No. 6 wide receiver in the portal, according to On3.

Anderson spent two seasons with NC State before entering the portal. In his freshman year, he had just 14 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown. He took a big step forward in 2025, recording 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. He is 6-foot-2 and can play both inside and outside.

USC’s offense took off this season, notably being explosive. Anderson can be plugged right into Riley’s offense and keep the Trojans’ momentum on offense going into next year. Given his improvement in 2025, Anderson has the potential to be a playmaker for the Trojans and a prominent target for Maiava to throw to.

USC’s Young Wide Receiver Room

Anderson's commitment was crucial for the Trojans, given the state of the wide receiver room. Not only will the Trojans be losing both Lemon and Lane, but wide receiver Jaden Richardson is out of eligibility.

While USC has young talent, such as freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines, Anderson will bring Power 4-level experience and can quickly become a playmaker for the offense.

As a freshman, Hines stepped up this season, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. As he enters his second season in Riley’s offense, he can become a key player along with Anderson.

The Trojans are bringing in young wide receiver talent to develop through the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star wide receivers Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are joining the program with high anticipation, but he is still young. Adding a veteran presence will help young receivers such as Feaster develop.

The Trojans have received commitments from nine players through the transfer portal. Anderson remains the only wide receiver to commit to USC, but as a top 10 wide receiver in the portal, he is coming with high anticipation.

