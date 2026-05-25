Two USC Trojans Turn Heads With Preseason Recognition

The Pacific Club (Newport Beach, Calif.), the Lott IMPACT Trophy announced its 42 candidates for the 2026 season on May 20. The watchlist consists of 17 defensive backs, 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers. The Big Ten leads the Power Four conferences with 16 players, the SEC comes in second with 13, and the ACC comes in third with six representatives.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given each year to a college football defensive player for their athletic performance and individual character. USC will be represented by two players for the award: junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri and sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Case for Defensive Tackle Jide Abasiri

Abasiri started his career at Southern Cal as a true freshman, where he recorded seven tackles in 10 starts. Last season, Abasiri not only emerged as a leader on defense but had a statistical jump during his sophomore campaign – 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss (24 yards), 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble while appearing in all 13 games.

This level of productivity in the interior defensive line has Abasiri primed for a true breakout year. He also has the measurables to become a dominant Big Ten defender coming in at 6-5, 295 pounds, while clocking in 19.22 mph during in-game action and squatting 700 pounds.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) is sacked by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Abasiri may not be a household name in college football, USC’s brand and its television deal with the Big Ten will aid him with visibility to voters. Nearly all of USC’s games are guaranteed to be nationally televised, appearing on channels and streaming services such as FOX, CBS, NBC, Peacock and the Big Ten Network.

Another positive for Abasiri's race is that voters tend to lean towards upperclassmen. This year, there are 25 seniors and 13 juniors making up the watchlist.

Barring any injury, the only thing standing in Abasiri’s way is history. Since 2004, linebackers have won the award 12 times. Only two true defensive tackles have won the award – Glenn Dorsey (2007) and Derrick Brown (2019). Abasiri will have to prove he is a true game disruptor from the interior if he wants a shot at the trophy.

USC signee Edna Karr (LA) defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart / Instagram / @flashoutjah | @flashoutjah

The Case for Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart

Stewart’s biggest strength heading into this race is the upside he showed during his freshman season. In only 11 games, Stewart recorded 18 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss (27 yards), 1.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. The performance earned him All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Pro Football Focus.

The rising sophomore was able to accomplish this while dealing with a stress fracture in his foot. Although it is impressive and a testament to Stewart’s strength and grit, this is a cause for concern when it comes to his Lott IMPACT race.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart not only faces the same historical challenges as his teammate, but there has also never been a sophomore winner since the creation of the award. On the other hand, there are some notable sophomore stars who went on to win the award their junior year – Jabrill Peppers (2016), Will Anderson Jr. (2022) and Caleb Downs (2025).

Another positive for Stewart is that he already has the accolades and physical traits that most rising sophomores do not have: All-American honors and the physical maturity to skip his senior year of high school to have an immediate impact in college.

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