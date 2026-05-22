USC Shuts Out Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament After Rain Delay

The USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans are faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Big Ten baseball conference tournament. The Trojans defeated the underdog Spartans by a final score of 7-0.

The starting pitcher for USC was left hander, Mason Edwards. He threw four shutout innings, but was pulled from the game after a rain delay that lasted nearly two hours. The scoring started for USC right away in the first inning with an RBI double from third baseman Kevin Takeuchi and an RBI triple from left fielder Isaac Cadena. USC wouldn't look back and cruised to a win.

This article will be updated live with live score updates.

Live Updates

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top 9th: USC 7, Michigan State 0

End of game.

Williams lined out to third.

Murphy flied out to center.

McKay lined out to second.

Bottom 8th: USC 7, Michigan State 0

Cadena struck out swinging.

Takeuchi doubled to right center.

Au. Lopez grounded out to second.

Ad. Lopez singled to left center, out at second trying to stretch it into a double.

Top 8th: USC 7, MSU 0

Deckinga grounded out to third.

Seymour struck out looking.

Picot advanced to second on balk.

Sturgess struck out swinging.

Picot singled to center.

Bottom 7th: USC 7, MSU 0

Covarrubias flied out to center.

Urbon struck out swinging.

Carpentier flied out to center.

Top 7th: USC 7, MSU 0

Thomas grounds out to first.

Bright walked. McKay to third. Williams to second.

Williams walked. McKay to second.

Murphy flied out to right.

McKay singled to center.

Deckinga struck out swinging.

Bottom 6th: USC 7, MSU 0

Lamb struck out swinging.

Basseer struck out swinging.

Cadena struck out swinging.

Top 6th: USC 7, MSU 0

Seymour lined out to right.

Sturgess grounded out to second. Picot to second.

Picot reached on an infield single.

Thomas popped out to center.

Bottom 5th: USC 7, MSU 0

Takeuchi lined out to left.

Au. Lopez walked. Based loaded.

Ad. Lopez hit by pitch.

Covarrubias doubled. Carpentier and Urbon scored.

Urbon stole second.

Urbon hit by pitch.

Carpentier tripled to right. Basseer scored.

Lamb flied out to center.

Basseer walked.

Cadena grounded out to second.

Top 5th: USC 4, MSU 0

Bright struck out looking.

Williams reached on infield single.

Murphy grounded out to second.

McKay struck out swinging.

Bottom 4th: USC 4, MSU 0

Takeuchi flied out to center.

Au. Lopez walked.

Ad. Lopez grounded out to third.

Cavarrubias flied out to right.

Urbon doubled to left.

The tarp is out here in Omaha. We’ll keep you updated ✌️#FightOn x #GameDay pic.twitter.com/8DTcCrxbGN — USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) May 22, 2026

Top 4th: USC 4, MSU 0

Deckinga grounded out to first.

Seymour flied out to center.

Sturgess stole second.

Sturgess walked.

Picot popped out to second.

Bottom 3rd: USC 4, MSU 0

Carpentier popped out to second.

Lamb reached first on dropped third strike. Cadena to third. Basseer to second.

Basseer singled to left Cadena to second. Ad. Lopez and Takeuchi scored.

Cadena walked. Takeuchi to second.

Takeuchi walked.

Au. Lopez grounded out to first. Ad. Lopez to third.

Ad. Lopez doubled to right.

Covarrubias struck out swinging.

Top 3rd: USC 2, MSU 0

Thomas struck out swinging.

Bright popped out to second.

Williams doubled to left.

Murphy grounded out first.

Bottom 2nd: USC 2, MSU 0

Urbon struck out swinging.

Carpentier struck out swinging.

Lamb struck out swinging.

Top 2nd: USC 2, MSU 0

McKay struck out swinging

Deckinga struck out looking.

Seymour grounded out to catcher.

Bottom 1st: USC 2, MSU 0

Basseer fouled out to catcher.

Cadena tripled to right center. Takeuchi scored.

Takeuchi doubled to right center. Au. Lopez scored.

Au. Lopez walked.

Ad. Lopez struck out looking.

Covarrubias grounded out to short.

Top 1st: USC 0, MSU 0

Sturgess struck out swinging.

Picot walked. Williams to second.

Thomas struck out swinging.

Bright singled to center.

Williams grounded out to short.

How the USC Trojans Got Here

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State came into this game after back-to-back wins in the opening stages of the tournament over the Purdue Boilermakers and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Spartans are the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten after going 11-19 in conference play in the regular season and 24-31 overall.

Being the 12 seed, Michigan State had to battle their way through the double elimination portion of the Big Ten tournament for the teams that were seeded 5-12. They now are in the quarterfinals, mixed in with the top four seeds and the other three teams that made it past the double elimination part of the bracket.

Michigan State infielder Randy Seymour (35) crosses home plate after his eighth-inning home run gave the Spartans a 4–3 lead at Jim Patterson Stadium as Michigan State defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the season opener in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is the No. 4 seed and earned a bye to the quarterfinals. USC finished the regular season with a conference record of 20-10 and an overall record of 42-14. Regardless of how this tournament plays out, the Trojans look poised to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season under coach Andy Stankiewicz.

According to "D1 Baseball," USC is currently projected to earn a No. 2 seed in an NCAA Tournament regionals. There are 16 regionals, each hosted by a top 16 team. The Trojans appear to just be on the outside of hosting after their series loss to the Oregon Ducks to wrap up the regular season. However, they are comfortably in the tournament field according to this projection.

USC will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins and the No. 5 seed Purdue Boilermakers.

On the other side of the bracket are the No. 2 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks, No. 7 seed Michigan Wolverines, and No. 11 seed Washington Huskies.

Betting Odds

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC was a heavy favorite to beat Michigan State with odds of -500 on the moneyline. Michigan State was +340.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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