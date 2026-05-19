The Player on USC's Defense Who Could Quietly Become a Difference Maker

With the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley heading into the 2026 season, the players on offense and defense must maximize their potential for the Trojans to compete for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

On the defensive side of the ball, specifically, there’s one player who is very important to what USC can accomplish next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart Poised for Big Season

Along the defensive line at defensive tackle, Jahkeem Stewart is arguably one of the most important players for the Trojans next season.

As a freshman, Stewart made a significant difference and became one of the more impactful players for USC on defense. In Stewart's 2025 campaign, he recorded 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, and one fumble recovery. As a freshman, it is very difficult to impact the game because of the adjustments that are made to the college level, but clearly, that did not bother Stewart, and he was able to make a major impact.

With Stewart’s frame at 6-5 and 290 pounds, he can become one of the more disruptive defenders in the Big Ten. Last season, Stewart showed a great ability to disrupt opposing rush attacks and showed flashes of being a reliable pass rusher.

With Stewart preparing for his sophomore season, his ability to impact the game on every down is something that could be vital for the Trojans, looking to have one of their best seasons under Riley.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Rush Defense

During the 2025 season, one of the things that USC needed to do a much better job of was to consistently stop the run, as the Trojans allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, ranking 58th in the nation.

In the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is almost a requirement to be able to compete at the top of the conference. Over the past three seasons, all three of the national champions have come from the Big Ten and have shown the ability to physically dominate a game.

That mentality starts on the line of scrimmage and specifically in the run game. If USC wants to be able to compete on the national stage, the Trojans must find a way to do a much better job of stopping the run on defense, which Stewart could have a major role in.

Stopping the run consistently is very tough to do, which is why generating negative plays is such a critical component of run defense. Generating these negative plays is something that Stewart was able to do very well in this freshman season, and if he can build on it, it could be exactly what the Trojans need to improve their rush defense in 2026.

In 2025, USC totaled 73 tackles for loss, which was 58 in the country. With several players from USC's defense heading to the NFL, Stewart must be even more productive as a run defender next season.

However, based on Stewart's size and explosiveness, there’s a great chance that Stewart could not only help to improve their rest defense but also become one of the more disruptive run defenders in the conference.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Pass Rush Production

In addition to stopping the run, Stewart should also be a critical piece of USC’s pass rush. As a freshman, Stewart did not see a lot of production in getting after the quarterback, but in his sophomore season, Stewart must find a way to make a significant jump.

One reason why Stewart must make this jump is the fact that nobody on USC‘s defense last season recorded more than 5.5 sacks. In total, the Trojans' defense had 31 sacks, which was 35th in the nation. In order to be a well-rounded defense, USC must find a way to partner coverage on the backend with pressure on the quarterback upfront on the edge and on the interior.

With the pressure upfront, there needs to be a player who can get after the quarterback when the Trojans need it most. Last year, based on the production, it was done more by the group as a whole, rather than having a dominant force.

Heading into 2026, there is a huge opportunity for Stewart to step up and become the dominant interior presence that the Trojans need in passing situations.

If Stewart can step up and become disruptive as a pass rusher and as a run defender, USC’s defense could become one of the top defenses in the Big Ten, but also in the country, which could give Riley and the Trojans their best opportunity to compete at the highest level of college football for a national championship.

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