USC Trojans Turn Heads With Odyssey Post

The Odyssey is arguably the most anticipated movie of the summer, so it makes sense for brands to use the film's release as marketing material. The USC Trojans have turned heads for a particular post calling the upcoming fall season USC's Odyssey, and many were quick to point out that the city of Troy was sacked and the Trojans had been eliminated at the beginning of The Odyssey.

The Trojan horse, which was famously used against Troy, is referenced in The Odyssey, and things didn't necessarily end well for the Trojans. Hopefully 2026 will be a different story for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans out of Southern California.

The film was released on July 17, and it's the latest work by Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan with a cast that features Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and more stars.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands with running back Eli Sanders (1) after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our Odyssey begins August 29 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Y0i2wYdfh2 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 17, 2026

USC Trojans' Outlook in 2026

mAs for USC, the Trojans' season begins on Aug. 29 with a non-conference matchup against San Jose State. The upcoming year will Riley's fifth with USC, and the Trojans have College Football Playoff expectations in 2026.

With returning quarterback Jayden Maiava and the entire starting offensive line returning, USC has some high hopes to contend in the Big Ten. The Trojans also hired new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and his experience developing talent as TCU's head coach should pay off in his new role at USC. Will it result in wins right away, though?

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to make the 12-team CFP, the Trojans either have to win the Big Ten or earn an at-large bid. With marquee matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana in the regular season, USC likely can't afford to lose three games and reach the postseason. Riley and company do host the Ducks and the Buckeyes at home, but the margin for error is relatively thin when it comes to reaching the CFP, even if the field has been expanded.

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, USC is +430 to reach the CFP, followed by Michigan (+480), Tennessee (+500), and Florida (+550). The Trojans' odds are the 14th-best in the country, meaning USC is expected to be on the bubble of the CFP conversation.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks with his team as they grab the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans 2026 Schedule

Aug. 29 - San Jose State

Sept. 4 - Fresno State

Sept. 12 - Louisiana

Sept. 19 - at Rutgers

Sept. 26 - Oregon

Oct. 3 - Washington

Oct. 10 - at Penn State

Oct. 24 - at Wisconsin

Oct. 31 - Ohio State

Nov. 14 - at Indiana

Nov. 21 - Maryland

Nov. 28 - at UCLA

The games against Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana stand out with those three teams reaching the CFP a season ago and the Hoosiers and Buckeyes winning the last two national championships.

Riley and the Trojans will also have their hands full with road games against Penn State and Wisconsin, and Washington could pose a threat after the Ducks come to town.

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