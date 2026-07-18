USC Trojans Turn Heads With Odyssey Post
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The Odyssey is arguably the most anticipated movie of the summer, so it makes sense for brands to use the film's release as marketing material. The USC Trojans have turned heads for a particular post calling the upcoming fall season USC's Odyssey, and many were quick to point out that the city of Troy was sacked and the Trojans had been eliminated at the beginning of The Odyssey.
The Trojan horse, which was famously used against Troy, is referenced in The Odyssey, and things didn't necessarily end well for the Trojans. Hopefully 2026 will be a different story for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans out of Southern California.
The film was released on July 17, and it's the latest work by Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan with a cast that features Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and more stars.
USC Trojans' Outlook in 2026
mAs for USC, the Trojans' season begins on Aug. 29 with a non-conference matchup against San Jose State. The upcoming year will Riley's fifth with USC, and the Trojans have College Football Playoff expectations in 2026.
With returning quarterback Jayden Maiava and the entire starting offensive line returning, USC has some high hopes to contend in the Big Ten. The Trojans also hired new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and his experience developing talent as TCU's head coach should pay off in his new role at USC. Will it result in wins right away, though?
In order to make the 12-team CFP, the Trojans either have to win the Big Ten or earn an at-large bid. With marquee matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana in the regular season, USC likely can't afford to lose three games and reach the postseason. Riley and company do host the Ducks and the Buckeyes at home, but the margin for error is relatively thin when it comes to reaching the CFP, even if the field has been expanded.
According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, USC is +430 to reach the CFP, followed by Michigan (+480), Tennessee (+500), and Florida (+550). The Trojans' odds are the 14th-best in the country, meaning USC is expected to be on the bubble of the CFP conversation.
USC Trojans 2026 Schedule
Aug. 29 - San Jose State
Sept. 4 - Fresno State
Sept. 12 - Louisiana
Sept. 19 - at Rutgers
Sept. 26 - Oregon
Oct. 3 - Washington
Oct. 10 - at Penn State
Oct. 24 - at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 - Ohio State
Nov. 14 - at Indiana
Nov. 21 - Maryland
Nov. 28 - at UCLA
The games against Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana stand out with those three teams reaching the CFP a season ago and the Hoosiers and Buckeyes winning the last two national championships.
Riley and the Trojans will also have their hands full with road games against Penn State and Wisconsin, and Washington could pose a threat after the Ducks come to town.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.