The No. 15 USC Trojans have reached a point in their season where their College Football Playoff hopes are largely out of their hands. After an 8-3 start to the season, USC enters its regular-season finale with a slim path to the 12-team playoff, and even a win over rival UCLA might not be enough to keep those hopes alive.

However, there is still plenty at stake for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans heading into Saturday's rivalry matchup. USC will travel across Los Angeles to face a No. 9 UCLA team that is coming off a disappointing upset loss to Michigan, which gives the Trojans an opportunity to pick up a significant road victory against a top-10 opponent.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans need plenty of help elsewhere to have a realistic shot at the postseason, beating UCLA is the one thing they can control. And considering the questions surrounding Riley's program heading into the offseason, finishing the regular season with a rivalry win could be just as important for the future of USC football as it is for the team's remaining playoff hopes.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium — Pasadena, California

TV: CBS

Watch live on CBS or stream via live TV streaming services carrying CBS (such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV) and Paramount+.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) tries to break a tackle by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) during the third quarter at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds

Spread: USC -6.5 (-115) | UCLA +6.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 45.5 points (Over -108 / Under -112)

Moneyline: USC -250 | UCLA +205

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

At No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, USC still has a mathematical path to the postseason. However, with an 8-3 record and several teams sitting ahead of them, the Trojans have very little room for error.

The first and most obvious requirement is a win over UCLA. A fourth loss would officially eliminate USC from playoff contention, while a victory over a top-10 opponent would give the committee another significant result to consider when evaluating its postseason resume.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, winning Saturday is only part of the equation.

USC also needs several teams ahead of it in the rankings to lose. That includes No. 12 Oregon against Washington, No. 13 Iowa against Nebraska and No. 14 Indiana against Purdue. The Trojans also need a specific combination of results involving the Big Ten's top teams to keep their slim chances of reaching the conference championship game alive.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In other words, USC needs some chaos across the country this weekend.

The Trojans are currently projected to have roughly a six percent chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index, and even a win over UCLA would not necessarily move them into the field.

Still, there is a big difference between finishing the regular season with a victory over a top-10 rival and suffering another loss in a game USC desperately needs.

Beyond the College Football Playoff implications, Saturday's matchup carries significant weight for Lincoln Riley.

If USC misses the postseason, it will mark five consecutive seasons without a College Football Playoff appearance under Riley. For a program with the resources, recruiting history and expectations of USC, that is becoming difficult to overlook.

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Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) gains 15 yards and a first down as he pushes off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley arrived in Los Angeles with expectations of returning the Trojans to national championship contention. While there have been some encouraging moments during his tenure, including the program's 11-win season in 2022 and this year's victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State, USC has struggled to establish the consistency necessary to compete for a playoff spot.

A loss to UCLA would only add to the questions facing Riley heading into the offseason. On the other hand, beating a top-10 rival on the road would give the Trojans something positive to build on, even if their playoff hopes ultimately fall short.

Despite UCLA entering Saturday's matchup with a better record, a higher playoff ranking and home-field advantage at the Rose Bowl, USC is currently a 6.5-point favorite, per DraftKings.

At first glance, that might seem surprising. The Bruins are 10-1 this season and have been one of the Big Ten's biggest surprises under first-year head coach Bob Chesney. However, there are some significant concerns surrounding UCLA heading into the rivalry game, particularly at quarterback.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) waves at teammate and fans as he is being carted off field due to an injury during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending knee injury in October, forcing Ty Dieffenbach into the starting role. Dieffenbach went 5-1 as a starter and helped UCLA maintain its position among the top teams in the conference.

However, he suffered a hip injury during overtime of last week's 18-16 loss to Michigan and is now listed as questionable for Saturday.

If Dieffenbach is unable to play, true freshman Madden Iamaleava is expected to get the start. The younger brother of Nico Iamaleava has attempted just nine passes this season, completing three for 21 yards without a touchdown.

USC's passing attack, meanwhile, has been one of its biggest strengths.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 3,072 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 65.7% of his passes. He has a receiving group led by freshman wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although UCLA's quarterback situation is one of the biggest storylines heading into the game, the Bruins have another offensive strength that could create problems for USC.

UCLA has built much of its offensive success around its rushing attack. Running back Wayne Knight has been the centerpiece of that production and has recorded 875 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 157 carries. Anthony Woods has also been productive, adding 554 yards and six touchdowns.

USC's defense will need to find a way to limit those opportunities and prevent the Bruins from controlling the pace of the game.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding USC this season has been its inability to consistently perform away from the Coliseum.

Their road struggles have included a disappointing 24-7 loss to Wisconsin, during which USC managed just 239 total yards and finished with minus-18 rushing yards. The Trojans also struggled offensively in their 27-13 loss to Indiana, throwing three interceptions and failing to score a rushing touchdown.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Rose Bowl is not exactly a difficult cross-country road trip for a team based in Southern California, UCLA will still have home-field advantage in one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season. The Bruins are 10-1, ranked No. 9 nationally and have a chance to record the most wins in a single season in program history.

A victory would give USC one of its biggest road wins under Riley and provide some much-needed momentum heading into the offseason.

The Trojans are fighting to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive, but they are also playing for something that could have a much longer impact on the program. After another season filled with inconsistency, Riley needs to give USC fans a reason to feel optimistic.

Even if the College Football Playoff ultimately remains out of reach, a win over a top-10 UCLA team would be a much better way for Riley and USC to enter the offseason than another disappointing loss.

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