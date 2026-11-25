The No. 15 USC Trojans will seek victory No. 53 over rival UCLA on Nov. 28. But this time they'll need to knock off coach Bob Chesney for the first time, and during the 94th meeting between the rivals.

Chesney's turnaround work in Westwood has risen as one of the feel-good stories of college football. He's got UCLA at 10-1 overall during their first season together, and staring at a possible appearance in the Big Ten Conference Championship game.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA, however, dropped from No. 4 to ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Nov. 24. USC and Riley walk into the Rose Bowl with a chance to disrupt the Bruins' pursuit of both the conference title and the CFP.

Riley, though, admits that when he looks at the body of work Chesney has immediately done, he sees similarities to another team he knows quite well.

Who Lincoln Riley Compares Bob Chesney, UCLA With

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley addressed the USC-UCLA rivalry with reporters for the first time on Nov. 24. The coach praised the way Chesney has turned things around quickly in the Pasadena region. But Riley admits he sees a lot of the 2022 Trojans in this UCLA team.

Also known as the first USC team Riley coached.

"They've done a great job, and I give them a lot of credit. It's kind of deja vu ... it feels like us our first year here," Riley admitted. "They've done a great job, navigated their schedule well, and they've been great in turnovers. They've also found a way to win games in different ways."

Riley elevated USC in his first season, starting 6-0 before finishing 11-3 overall. That Trojans team even competed for the Pac-12 Conference championship, but fell to eventual champion Utah 47-24.

However, Chesney's first UCLA team can now match Riley's first season win total with a victory inside the Rose Bowl.

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Is Lincoln Riley Feeling Pressure Already Before Facing Bob Chesney?

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The regular season finale comes across as a tale of two programs going in different directions.

USC walked into 2026 dealing with skyrocketing expectations, whereas UCLA was predicted to be a work in progress. Yet Chesney sparked National Championship and Big Ten title conversations with a 10-0 start. Riley's USC teams have endured letdown losses, including to Wisconsin and Indiana, that altered their path to Indianapolis for the conference title and rearranged USC's CFP chances.

Riley was asked if he's feeling new heat to win this contest, considering UCLA is the one landing in the position many thought USC would be in.

"How would you expect me to answer that?" Riley said, smiling. "I don't base what we do in our program on anybody else. I understand the question. But I keep our focus on us and this program."

Big Ten Title Picture Scenarios

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the focus will center on these elements: UCLA's pending Big Ten Championship Game and playoff fate, plus Riley's continuous debate on his future with the Trojans.

The Bruins need a victory to seal their spot in the title game. But a loss will mean UCLA needs multiple scenarios to play into its favor, including at least two of this trio of Indiana, Iowa or Oregon losing their games.

Riley and USC, meanwhile, fired up more critics with the three losses in 2026. Losing to UCLA is capable of increasing the hot seat temperature underneath Riley's seat. But even USC isn't mathematically out of the Big Ten title race just yet.

USC still needs the most help compared to its rival. A Trojans victory boosts their chance of heading to Indianapolis, but four other scenarios must happen. Including one involving Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon all losing while Wisconsin beats Minnesota.

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