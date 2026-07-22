Biggest Under the Radar USC Trojans Entering Fall Camp

The beginning of fall camp is on the horizon for the USC Trojans, and several players look to break out and showcase their talents ahead of a season where the expectation is to finally break through in the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

While there are several players worth watching for the Trojans in fall camp this year, they’re a select few who are being slept on before USC’s season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Here’s a look at the three sleepers for the USC Trojans as they begin fall camp in early August.

Deven Bryant

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) tackles UC Davis Aggies running back Jordan Fisher (20) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, the performance of the Trojans' defense in its first season under a new defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, will play a critical role in the team’s hopes of reaching the CFP. Several defensive starters must impress throughout the season, especially in the Trojans' biggest games during the late September to early November stretch.

One defender who is being slept on entering fall camp that could make an impact for the Trojans this season is Washington Huskies transfer linebacker Deven Bryant. Stealing a top player from a conference rival is always a plus, especially for a Trojans program that is desperate to take that next step.

The impact that Bryant will have, however, could be a difference-maker for the Trojans, especially in the Oct. 3 matchup at the Coliseum against his former team, the Huskies. Bryant arrives at the Trojans following a strong 2025 season with the Huskies in which he recorded 62 total tackles.

Bryant looks to be a top leader for a Trojans linebacker room that is one of the youngest position groups on USC’s roster with several talented players.

Tucker Ashcraft

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' tight end room will look a lot different this offseason following the departure of Lake McRee to the NFL and Walker Lyons transferring to the BYU Cougars. The tight end room will feature several new faces, with one of them being Wisconsin Badgers transfer Tucker Ashcraft.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Ashcraft produced 22 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Throughout fall camp, Ashcraft will look to prove that he can be the top option in a Trojans tight end room that, along with his arrival, will feature one of the top commits from their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, four-star commit Mark Bowman from nearby Mater Dei High School.

Luc Weaver

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley smiles after Trojans defeat the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, USC has several talented wide receivers who will play a critical role in the future of the team’s offense. One of those wide receivers who is being slept on is four-star Luc Weaver from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

Weaver is a 6-2, 210-pound wide receiver who, per 247Sports, is ranked as the No. 35 overall wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Weaver looks to stand out in fall camp alongside other top wide receiver recruits from the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, including four-star wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley.

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