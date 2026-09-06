What Updated Betting Odds Mean for USC vs. Louisiana

For Week 2 of the 2026 season, the No. 14 USC Trojans will finish their three home game stretch against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Big Ten Network will televise the game at 8 p.m. (PST) on Sept. 12.

The Cajuns are set to play their first game of the season on Sept. 5 vs. Lamar University. A win may shift some odds and projections for Week 2’s game, but the Trojans are comfortably the favorite across multiple platforms. Their 2-0 start to the season extended their home win streak to 10 games and the hot streak looks to continue.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Landslide Victory for the Trojans

ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor gives USC a 97.4 percent chance to win the game while ESPN Bet has the Trojans favored by 28.5 points. DraftKings has USC moneyline set at -8000. Kalshi traders are all in on a Trojans’ victory as well with 92 percent riding with USC moneyline. Fanatics Markets is also giving Southern Cal a 96 percent chance to win.

FanDuel has yet to post their odds.

Over/Under Points

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected total points is currently at 63.5 points. DraftKings also has Southern Cal favored by 28.5 points and lists them at -108 for the under.

In Week 0, USC scored 42 points on San José State but gave up 26 points in the second half. Compared to their Week 1 performance, the Trojans’ offense posted 39 points while their defense showed flashes of its true potential in a shutout victory. Still, they are averaging 40.5 points per game.

USC coach Lincoln Riley’s play calling has been conservative at times, but he finally let Jayden Maiava rip it on Friday night. With the emergence of Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt coming into his own and the return of veteran Tanook Hines, it's not hard to believe that the offense will be back to their high scoring ways. On the flip slip, these dominant outings have led to starters getting pulled by the start or the middle of the third quarter.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second halves of the last two games, the backup offense has only scored 14 points total – not including final drives by the starters or the safety by the defense versus Fresno State.

As for the defense, it seems that Gary Patterson has awakened the sleeping giant. Not only did the unit contribute four points (two safeties), they generated two turnovers – an interception and fumble – giving the offense multiple opportunities to score again and again. The pressure generated by the defensive line also improved in Week 1 – seven tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hits.

Similar to the offense, there is a lack of production once the second and third teamers take over the defense. The Bulldogs put together a 60-yard drive and nearly ruined the Trojans’ shutout. Then there is the aforementioned 24-points allowed in Week 0. This type of shaky production could ruin some bets.

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