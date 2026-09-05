Four Eye-Catching Numbers From USC Trojans' Win Over Fresno State

The No. 14 USC Trojans beat Fresno State 39-0 to pick up their second win of the season before a majority of college football programs even play their first game. With multiple data points already on the Trojans, which statistics stand out from USC's resounding win over the Bulldogs?

Jayden Maiava's 93 Percent Completion Rate

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava was remarkably efficient throughout the game, especially during the first half. In the first two quarters against Fresno State, Maiava completed 17 of 18 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His final stat line consisted of 23 for 25 passing (92 percent completion rate) for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It's too early to talk about the Heisman Trophy for any players, but Maiava certainly looks the part during USC's non-conference slate. If the Trojans quarterback can keep up his efficiency while playing turnover free football against the team's biggest conference opponents, the sky might be the limit for Maiava and company in 2026.

According to Fresno State coach Matt Entz, he saw Heisman flashes from Maiava:

"When we did get the fourth down earlier in the game with that penalty, that was frustrating. Took a little sail out of our winds right there because we were moving the ball pretty well, and we needed to keep it close, and then all of a sudden you see why their quarterback is a Heisman candidate. Tremendous, talented, has a great understanding, great awareness of what's going on," Entz said.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Defense Forces Two Safeties

According to USC, the Trojans defense has not forced two safeties since as far back as the program's statistical records go, 1971. The last time USC forced a safety was in 2019 against Utah as former Trojans defensive end Drake Jackson forced an intentional grounding in the end zone.

On Friday against Fresno State, USC defensive backs Alex Graham and Kennedy Urlacher both forced safeties, making history for the Trojans defense. However, safeties are not typically applied to any individual player on defense, signifying how much of a team effort forcing one is.

USC defensive lineman Jide Abasiri played a key role on both safeties as well, pressuring Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal.

First Shutout Since 2024

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USC Trojans recorded a shutout not too long ago against Utah State, beating the Aggies 48-0 in 2024, but Fresno State's goose egg was the first shutout forced by USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and this particular Trojans team. Perhaps most impressively, USC's final defensive stand was led by multiple freshmen.

Patterson and company have relied on younger players not only out of necessity with injuries at some spots but also in order to give younger players experience later in games.

While backup quarterback Jonas Williams led USC's offense in the fourth quarter, true freshmen defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, and Jaimeon Winfield as well as true freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili were part of the Trojans' final defensive stand to preserve the shutout in the fourth quarter.

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Williams, Topui, Katoanga, and Ili are all members of the 2026 recruiting class, showing USC's contributions from true freshmen go even deeper than the starters like wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Developing players during the season, especially late in games in sure wins, is crucial to any program's ability to build through recruiting. Preserving a shutout while giving young players reps against an opponent feels like a win-win for Patterson and the Trojans.

Waymond Jordan's 6.1 Yards per Carry

USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan is back and is already playing a key role again in the Trojans' offense. While his fumble is something that needs cleaning up, Jordan averaging 6.1 yards per carry is an encouraging sign not only for the USC running back but also the team's offensive line.

Trojans running back King Miller also had success against Fresno State, rushing 15 times for 45 yards, and freshman running back Shahn Alston continues to shine off of the bench, rushing 4 times for 20 yards.

Keeping a balanced offense will be key for Riley, Maiava, and the entire offensive attack once USC's quality of opponents increases.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.