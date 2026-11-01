Five Winners and Losers From USC Trojans' Upset Over Ohio State Buckeyes

After a poor outing across the board against the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers in Week 8, the USC Trojans were back at home for a crucial game versus the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. This time around, it was the Buckeyes who entered the twilight zone as they were out-physicaled by the Trojans on a rainy night in California. Here are some winners and losers from the Trojans' 30-18 upset over the Buckeyes.

Winner: Trent Mosley

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) returns a kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman is simply electric. After missing three consecutive games, Mosley didn't show any signs of slowing down when he recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and a score. Even after a quiet outing against Wisconsin, Mosley was back to his big play-making ways.

Just in the first quarter alone, Mosley put Southern Cal on the board first with a 69-yard touchdown, a 44-yard punt return and a physical 18-yard pickup. In the second half, Mosley’s output took a hit as the rain came down and the Trojans started to rely on the run. In the end, the freshman had nine targets, five receptions, 101 yards, and a score.

Loser: The Rest of the USC Receiving Corps

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson (2) deflects a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5) recovered the ball for an interception. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The combination of the rain and OSU’s pass rush limited the number of passes Lincoln Riley dialed up. Mosley is back as Jayden Maiava’s No. 1 target, and the short-to-intermediate routes gave him the hot hand. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman, who made his return from a hamstring injury, was another easy-completion option for Maiava.

Mosley and Bowman accounted for a total of 12 targets and 180 yards on Maiava’s 22 pass attempts for 222 yards. Running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller also picked up some yards off of check-downs. Jordan finished the game with two receptions for 17 yards, while Miller had two catches for eight yards.

By the final whistle, freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tanook Hines logged zero receptions. Zacharyus Williams was able to come away with a lone catch for 15 yards.

Winner: Trojans’ Defensive Line

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) and defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a true freshman under center, the Trojans’ defensive front did exactly what they needed to do – bring the pressure. Luke Fahey ended the first half completing eight-of-15 passes for 86 yards and found himself leaving the pocket and throwing off his back foot or on the run due to the pressure from Kameryn Crawford and Luke Wafle.

The Buckeyes had to rely on the run and were able to rack up 105 yards in the first half, but it only produced nine total points. The unit also had a huge goal line stand that forced OSU to settle for their third field goal of the half.

In the second half, senior Braylan Shelby’s seven-yard sack marked a sack in back-to-back games. Then Alex VanSumeren and Crawford were able to bring home the Trojans’ second sack of the evening.

At the end of the game, the unit was able to record seven tackles for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hit, a hurry, and a forced fumble coming from linebacker Desman Stephens II, with the recovery by Floyd Boucard.

Loser: Maintaining Physicality

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) reacts to a dropped pass during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going back to the Wisconsin game, this was a problem the defense had after playing stiff defense in the first half. Sophomore back Bo Jackson was able to rush for 121 yards while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Normally, when a team has a 100-yard rusher, they come out victorious, but luckily for Southern Cal, this was not the case.

Coverage softened up as well, granted it was in an attempt to drain the clock. Jeremiah Smith was able to come away with nine receptions, 83 yards, and a touchdown. When facing Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh in Week 11, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson should avoid this approach.

Winner: The Run Game and the Offensive Line

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) reacts after a first down against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin game was an absolute lowlight for the entire team, but the offensive line and run game arguably had the worst performance on the field – negative 17 rushing yards, five sacks, ten tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and two hurries. Off the rip, the unit showed they would not be pushed around again.

The aforementioned Bowman is back to being a bully as a blocker. Double-tight end sets featuring him and Tucker Ashcraft have also boosted the Trojans’ rushing attack. Freshman Kannon Smith getting the start at left guard seems to have made a difference as well.

Senior back Waymond Jordan made his triumphant return with six carries for 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while redshirt sophomore King Miller rushed for 42 yards off of seven carries. The dynamic duo combined for 126 rushing yards – 78 yards from Miller, 48 from Jordan – and two touchdowns at the end of regulation.

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