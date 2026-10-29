USC's Jide Abasiri Pulls Back the Curtain on Pivotal Matchup vs. Ohio State

With playoff hopes on the line and criticism around Lincoln Riley swarming, junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri remains focused on the USC Trojans' next opponent – No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 31.

“I think every game just comes down to who's the most physical team. I mean, it's a dangerous game and very physical game," Abasiri said about USC's tough opponent. "It's won at the line of scrimmage, so the physical team wins 99 percent of the time.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) celebrates with defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the Trojans’ defensive line, the Buckeyes’ strength on the offensive line comes from the veterans. Center Carson Hinzman – who has nearly 2,000 starting reps – and guards Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld anchor the trenches. The line helps OSU’s run game average 4.3 yards per carry, but they have surrendered 11 sacks so far this season.

“I mean, for me personally, I feel like it doesn't matter to me where I play, but definitely having the Trojans family out there for sure helps us execute better,” Abasiri said about the game being at the Coliseum.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is pictured during a Big Ten college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Not very excited, to be honest," Abasiri said when asked if he wants to see USC fans storm the field like the Wisconsin fans. "I feel like SC just has such a prestigious history and legacy. Storming the field, I feel like wouldn't be something of SC’s culture just because of the history we have here and the expectations we have here.”

“No. I feel like every game's the same," Abasiri said when asked if the team feels pressure heading into the game. "Doesn't really matter who we lose to or who we win against. For me, I just want to win every game, so nothing really changes for me.”

Recovering During the Bye Week

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 6, Abasiri was dealing with a leg injury. In what was a pivotal game for the Trojans, Abasiri displayed his competitive drive by suiting up. His toughness inspired the defense as they went on to beat Penn State 31-23. Following the win, Abasiri was able to use the bye week to recover.

“I think it was really important, not just physically but also mentally. All the weeks in a row of just football and school kind of get in autopilot sometimes. So being able to have that reset, get my body back and get my mental back was really helpful for me.”

The Growth of Luke Wafle

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Luke is definitely like a freak of nature. Just seeing him improve has been really great. His footwork, his overall knowledge of the game and his humbleness as a overall player has been something that's great to see,” Abasiri said about the true freshman.

Alex VanSumeren’s Veteran Leadership

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He definitely brings us closer together as a whole unit. When everything starts pushing against you as a team, the only thing you got is the team," Abasiri said about the Michigan State transfer. "So just having him helps keep everyone together, especially the [defensive tackle] room. It's been really nice to have him step up as a leader.”

Scout Team Heroes

“Yeah, I would definitely say [Keenyi Pepe] has been getting a lot better. [Manoah Leiato] has been getting a lot better as well. Seeing those guys and going against them every day, they always give a great look and I'm just excited to see the future for them.”

Pepe is a 6-7, 330-pound freshman lineman from IMG Academy. The Long Beach native was a five-star recruit and All-American player coming out of high school. Leiato, a fellow freshman, is a 6-2, 225-pound tight end from Mater Dei.

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