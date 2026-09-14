Week 2 Upsets Drive Big Ten Power Ranking Shake-Up

The Big Ten power rankings look a lot different than they did a week ago, thanks to some incredible results in Week 2. All Big Ten schools, minus Northwestern, played, and boy, what a week it was.

No. 6 Ohio State looked like they were well on their way to a dominant win in Austin, Texas, against the new top-ranked Texas Longhorns in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. But that all changed when Texas erased a 20-point deficit and shocked the nation with a one-point win over the Buckeyes, 24-23.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 19 Michigan is ranked again after getting thrown out of the AP Top 25 rankings last week, thanks to their controversial win over Western Michigan. The Wolverines bounced back against Oklahoma, which dropped down to No. 24.

No. 21 Oregon went into Stillwater trying to prove any doubters of its sluggish showing in Week 1 wrong, but came out with a loss against Oklahoma State.

Minnesota and Illinois suffered painful losses at home, while Washington fell out of the Top 25 rankings after an unexpected tight battle with Utah State.

Now, after a wild, unexpected, and incredible weekend, here are the Big Ten power rankings for Week 2.

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 2:

Sep 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) breaks a tackle attempt of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-2)

17. Purdue Boilermakers (1-1)

16. Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1)

14. Wisconsin Badgers (1-1)

13. Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1)

11. Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

Top 10

10. Washington Huskies

Sep 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts to a play against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 16-14 win vs. Utah State

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 8

Washington fans have gone through a rough two weeks. The Huskies fought a tight Apple Cup against rivals Washington State that really only took off in the fourth quarter. Week 2, they faced Utah State and, well, the Huskies looked worse.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. practically carried the load on offense, yet struggled to throw a single touchdown. Williams also had more rushing yards (61) than any of the running backs in the Huskies’ backfield. Washington will be searching for something to get clicking soon.

9. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Caden Buhr (92) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against Iowa State during the fourth quarter of the Cy-Hawk Series football game at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 16-13 win vs. Iowa State

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 7

It’s no surprise that the Cyhawk Trophy game would be a close one. Both teams looked even throughout the game but a late field goal by kicker Caden Buhr was enough for the No. 18 Hawkeyes to escape away with the win. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown continued to show promise as the starter passing for 191 yards and one rushing touchdown. But the Cyclones’ run game was a struggle to contain for this Iowa defense.

8. UCLA Bruins

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) completes a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 28-10 win vs. San Diego State

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 10

The UCLA Bruins continue to build their momentum slowly, and that’s exactly how their game against the Aztecs was: a slow-built game. After a scoreless first half, the Bruins managed to beat San Diego State thanks to a three-touchdown fourth quarter. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava continues to struggle under center, however. In two games, he’s managed to throw two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Don’t count the Bruins out, though. Their running game has been the spotlight so far.

7. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 56-7 win vs. Bowling Green

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 11

Nebraska picked up the slack it faced in Week 1 against Ohio. Against Bowling Green, the Huskers looked very disciplined as quarterback Anthony Colandera threw four touchdowns. The offense poured in 546 yards of total offense against the Falcons. Not a bad turnaround for Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.

6. Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) dives for a first down in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Matchup: 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 4

If Oregon fans thought that the Ducks would bounce back from their Week 1 struggles, they were wrong. The Ducks got a pot of boiling water on their faces from the Cowboys. Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker was electric, throwing for 317 yards, rushing for 110, and scoring three total touchdowns. Oregon’s defense gave up 554 yards to Oklahoma State. The Ducks will look to have a better game against Portland State before facing USC.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State football takes on Temple inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 27-9 win at Temple

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 5

Matt Campbell knew his team didn’t play up to their standards against Temple. The No. 14 Nittany Lions had a few miscues in the endzone and a missed field goal that led to a close score at the half. Rocco Becht picked up the pieces and threw for three touchdowns and 268 yards. Still, the defense struggled to contain the run giving up 176 rushing yards to the Owls, a notion that has to get fixed before facing Big Ten opponents.

4. Michigan Wolverines

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 17-10 win vs. Oklahoma

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 12

The Wolverines got a lot of smoke in Week 1 after their controversial Hail Mary against Western Michigan. In Week 2, they made a meteoric rise against a tough SEC opponent, No. 24 Oklahoma. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was on fire running the ball for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolverine defense, meanwhile, brought the pressure on the Sooners’ John Mateer, limiting him to just 189 yards. Oklahoma always turned the ball over twice. It was a saving grace for the Big Ten as Michigan was the sole team to beat an SEC opponent this weekend.

3. USC Trojans

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Matchup: 49-30 win vs. Louisiana

Record: 3-0

Last Week: 3

The No. 12 USC Trojans offense keeps lighting up the scoreboard. Freshman receiver Trent Mosley got a shining moment late in the second quarter with an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was stellar with a career-high five touchdowns.

But perhaps the biggest miscue of the week was the 20-second half points the USC defense allowed. Add to that mark 358 yards of total offense from the Ragin’ Cajuns, including 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Lunch Winfield. The Trojan defense needs some necessary patching and hopefully it’s effective as they hit the road to face a struggling Rutgers squad.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) reacts to a missed interception during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Matchup: 24-23 loss at Texas

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 1

When Ohio State went into the half leading 20-3, no one could have predicted the game to end the way it did. And why would anyone. The Buckeyes tore apart Texas from the Longhorns’ first offensive play. The Buckeyes defense came away with two turnovers. Star receiver Jeremiah Smith was on fire after being almost shut down in their previous two encounters against Texas.

Yet, somehow, someway, the Longhorns chopped away at a 20-point deficit and put up 21 unanswered points to come away with a 24-23 win. Conservative play calling, special team blunders, not allowing Texas to score and giving quarterback Julian Sayin the ball to drive the offense downfield.

There was so much that coach Ryan Day could have done differently. But what is done is done. One thing is for sure: Ohio State is still a big threat in the Big Ten.

1. Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 12, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (5) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Howard Bison during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Matchup: 55-0 win vs. Howard

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 2

There’s a new number one, and naturally it has to go to the nationally ranked No. 4 Hoosiers. Yes, it was Howard, but still, Indiana picked up its miscues from the previous game against North Texas. It did exactly what it had to do against Howard.

The offense poured in just over 500 yards, and the defense allowed just 57 yards of total offense from the Bison. Indiana got gave minutes to all three quarterbacks and both running backs Lee Beebe Jr. and Turbo Richard rushed for over 100 yards.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.