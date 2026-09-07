USC Trojans’ Week 1 Performance Sparks Big Ten Power Ranking Shift

College football is in full swing. After months of anticipation, hype, and so much drama, college football has returned and it looks to be even better than ever.

The Big Ten is looking to have another conference member make the stride for a fourth-consecutive national champion. A handful of Big Ten Heisman Trophy contenders showed up for their respective teams, and defending champ Indiana looks to chase back-to-back national championships.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown with no time on the clock to beat Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 saw plenty of drama happen in the Big Ten. Michigan wins a controversial game against Western Michigan on a Hail Mary, Rutgers suffers a humiliating loss at home, UCLA and Bob Chesney are off to a good start, and Oregon just manages to escape an upset at home.

Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 1:

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen linebacker Timmy Hinspeter (44) tackles Rutgers defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the fourth quarter at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1)

17. Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

16. Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

15. Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

14. Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

13. Wisconsin Badgers (0-0)

12. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Top 10

10. UCLA Bruins

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) is congratulated by quarterback Nico Iamaleava (center left) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Result: 45-24 win at California

Record: 1-0

The Bob Chesney era at UCLA is off to a great start. The Bruins got out of Berkeley with a win thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava looked sluggish throwing for just 184 yards and an interception. But the Bruins’ running game proved to be difference. Anthony Woods rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and James Madison transfer Wayne Knight’s three touchdown game was dynamic in their win.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Result: 42-23 win vs. UAB

Record: 1-0

Bret Bielema has guided the Illini to its best two-year stretch in program history, winning nine or more games. With Anaheim native and East Carolina transfer Katin Houser under center, Illinois is off to a good start with a win over the Blazers. Defensively, the Illini gave up 413 total offensive yards to UAB, a blunder the Illini will have to fix before facing off against ACC foe Duke next week.

8. Washington Huskies

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes te ball against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: vs. Washington State

Record: 0-0

The No. 17 Washington Huskies open their season against hated rivals Washington State in the Apple Cup on Sunday as favorites. They previously defeated the Cougars 59-24 in last season’s rendition of the rivalry. The hopes are that Demond Williams Jr. can lead the Huskies to another victory.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Matt Kingsbury (49) celebrates during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Result: 59-7 win vs Eastern Illinois

Record: 1-0

The Golden Gophers rushing attack was in full display on Thursday night. The backfield rushed for a combined 147 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Minnesota came away with nine tackles for loss. Junior quarterback Drake Lindsey looks poised under center 246 passing yards and one touchdown. Their first true test will come next week when Mississippi State comes to Minneapolis.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Result: 40-0 win vs Northern Illinois

Record: 1-0

A big question going into the start of the season for the No. 22 Hawkeyes was who the game one starter would be. Hank Brown got the start but only passed for 129 yards. Iowa cycled in three quarterbacks throughout the game, but it wasn’t as effective as most would hope. The Hawkeyes rushing attack filled those voids with 289 rushing yards. Keep an eye on receiver Tony Diaz who will likely play a big role offensively for Iowa.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 5, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 45-0 win vs Marshall

Record: 1-0

Happy Valley was sure happy with the first game under Matt Campbell. The No. 18 Nittany Lions defense limited Marshall to just 147 offensive yards and quarterback Rocco Becht shined under center. His four-touchdown game was a glimpse of what the Penn State offense will bring to the table in 2026. And let’s be real, Penn State has an easier schedule than most.

4. Oregon Ducks

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) breaks a tackle during the second half against Boise State Broncos defensive back Roman Tillmon (22) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 34-27 win vs Boise State

Record: 1-0

When Boise State jumped to a 17-7 lead over No. 2 Oregon in the second quarter, all of Eugene surely had their memories flash back to 2008 when the Broncos last upset the Ducks at Autzen. But that wasn’t the case as the Ducks woke up from their sluggish start and managed to climb back and come away with a win.

Dante Moore had himself a successful day passing for a career-high 378 yards and three touchdowns. It was hard to not place the Ducks in the top three, especially when they allowed Boise State to hang around for so long. While Oregon’s performance was far from impressive, they still showcased their talent to play under pressure.

3. USC Trojans

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 39-0 win vs. Fresno State

Record: 2-0

The No. 14 Trojans are off to hot start in Lincoln Riley’s fifth year at the helm. This past Friday, Trojans fans saw not one, but two safeties for the first time since 2019 and a shutout, the first since 2011. Gary Patterson’s defense continues to grow, especially the starting rotation, which has allowed just three points in two games.

USC has a gauntlet of a schedule this year, but the hot early start is showing promise that the Trojans can very well be a playoff contender for the College Football Playoff, a first for the program.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the third quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 52-16 win vs. North Texas

Record: 1-0

The No. 6 Hoosiers offense was explosive in their win over the Mean Green. TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover was explosive with 231 yards and four touchdowns and even a bloody nose couldn’t stop him. Indiana’s defense did show a few signs of weakness, however. They gave up 367 yards to North Texas. On a positive note, they came away with an interception and seven tackles for loss. It’s a good start early on and the first half of their schedule heavily favors them.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ja'kobi Jackson (24) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. Ohio State won 56-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 Matchup: 56-3 win vs. Ball State

Record: 1-0

A blowout win for the No. 1 Buckeyes, who else could’ve expected that. Julian Sayin had just four incompletions, 320 yards, and three touchdowns.

The running back duo of Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson split 83 rushing yards and one touchdown each, respectively. And Jeremiah Smith continued to show why he is one of the top players in the country with 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes have a well-rounded team, but now, all eyes will be on next week’s prime time matchup against No. 5 Texas in Austin.

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