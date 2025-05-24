USC Trojans Commit Vlad Dyakonov Recruiting Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons
The USC Trojans have been extremely active on the recruiting front this offseason, searching out and connecting with new recruits on a daily basis. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have done a good job of keeping four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov committed to the program a little over a month after his decision.
The No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 24 player in the state of California according to 247Sports' rankings, Dyakonov was recently elevated to four-star status. A teammate of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, a top target for USC, Dyakonov has been trying to sway Lyons to join him in Los Angeles.
"I'm trying to recruit Ryder but I know he's got a lot of people trying to recruit him too," Dyakonov told 247Sports. "But I'm trying."
USC is beginning to emerge as one of the three favorites in Lyons' commitment alongside Oregon and BYU. Although it doesn't guarantee an instant commitment, adding Dyakonov goes a long way for the Trojans' prospects of signing Lyons.
Dyakonov spoke with 247Sports and broke down his commitment to USC. The California native chose USC over schools like UCLA and Arizona.
"A lot of things stood out to me," said Dyakonov. "I liked how close USC is. My grandparents live near that area down in Orange County. USC has been recruiting me since very early on in my recruitment process so that meant a lot to me."
MORE: Updated Coach Rankings: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Surprising Rank
MORE: Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland Reveals First Impression Of Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons New Favorite: USC Trojans Over BYU, Oregon Ducks?
The Trojans offered Dyakonov in the middle of his junior season and have been in the driver's seat ever since for Dyakonov's services. Since then, Dyakonov has visited USC four different times in 2025 alone. He has an official visit lined up to USC on June 20 and has no other visits currently planned.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Dyakonov has the ceiling to become an NFL Draft prospect if he develops to his full potential.
"Has all the physical traits to play tackle at the college level with a prototype frame, length and athleticism...plays through the whistle and will routinely drive his man down the field before burying him in to the ground. When you look at his size, growth potential, toughness and mobility, Dyakonov definitely has an NFL upside to him and the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
One of six offensive lineman currently committed in their 2026 recruiting cycle, Dyakonvo is only one of four offensive tackles commmitted. He is the third-highest rated offensive line recruit that has pledged to USC according to 247Sports, putting him behind five-star Keenyi Pepe and four-star offensive guard Esun Tafa.
Dyakonov has the talent to succeed playing for the Trojans, but can he put it all together to become an early impact player? USC holds the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in 2026 according to 247Sports, but the task of keeping the Trojans' top prospects committed remains.