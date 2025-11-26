All Trojans

USC’s Top Ranked Recruiting Class Tackles Key Talent Losses

The No. 17 USC Trojans are coming off a tough 42-27 loss to the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and now enter their regular-season finale against UCLA. While 8-3 marks clear improvement, their No. 1 recruiting class is set to boost the Trojans even more in 2026.

Teddy King

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 17 USC Trojans are coming off their third loss of the season to No. 6 Oregon to fall 8-3 on the season, and lose sight of a College Football Playoff bid. 

What the Trojans do have is success. Although a 8-3 record does not match expectations of a blue-blood football program, the progress made in nearly four seasons with coach Lincoln Riley could be considered a success. 

With a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in wide receiver Makai Lemon, quarterback Jayden Maiava who’s led the Big Ten in passing yards nearly all season, and an offense that leads the conference in yards per game with 479? That could very much be considered a successful season, with room for improvement. 

While the season is not over yet, the Trojans future is extremely bright, bringing in the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the nation. 

The Future With USC’s No. 1 2026 Recruiting Class 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning UCLA Bruins Tim Skipper Big Ten Rivalry 2026 Recruiting Class Makai Lemon
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Especially with the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden in his first season with the Trojans, the combined recruiting efforts between Bowden and Riley have compiled the most talented class in the country. 

The Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class features a mix of the nation's best, and what USC is used to – recruiting right from their backyard. The class includes five star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four star tight end Mark Bowman, four star cornerback Elbert Hill and four star linebacker Talanoa Ili. 

MORE: Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt

MORE: Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans

MORE: USC Fans Will Like Trojans' Updated Bowl Prediction

With a star-studded recruiting class on the way, USC is already addressing the holes left by graduating seniors and likely NFL Draft departures. 

Defensively, star linebacker Eric Gentry, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson have all exhausted their eligibility. On offense, tight end Lake McRee and running back Eli Sanders are moving on, and if wide receiver Makai Lemon declares for the 2026 NFL Draft as expected, that’s another major spot to replace. These will be key positions USC needs to fill next season.

How New Recruiting Class Will Benefit USC’s 2026 Schedule 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning UCLA Bruins Tim Skipper Big Ten Rivalry 2026 Recruiting Class Makai Lemon
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even after the Oregon loss, buzz surrounded the future of the program, and the “winning big game” narrative surrounding Riley, when noticing their 2026 schedule. 

While the Trojans already have played at stadiums like Oregon’s Autzen Stadium and Notre Dame’s Notre Dame Stadium, USC’s schedule still features successful 2025 teams like Indiana. Ohio State and Washington. 

Especially with the progress the Trojans have made proving to be a Big Ten contender, having a loaded freshman class facing some of the most competitive teams in the conference is another positive leap for USC, as well as being strong on both sides of the ball under a talented coaching staff. 

USC vs. UCLA: What To Know For The Battle of LA

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning UCLA Bruins Tim Skipper Big Ten Rivalry 2026 Recruiting Class Makai Lemon
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) signals a play during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The final game of the regular season has arrived, and the Trojans and UCLA Bruins will meet for the annual Battle of LA rivalry game, with USC looking to protect the Victory Bell and keep it in South Central. 

UCLA is coming off a blowout 48-14 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl, and officially moved to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. What’s key to know going into the Trojans rivalry game is UCLA could likely be without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is “day to day” per UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper. 

While the Trojans do open up at a 20.5 point favorite, per ESPN Analytics, a rivalry game always seems to bring out unleashed competitive spirits that affect the game, no matter the spread or the location. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning UCLA Bruins Tim Skipper Big Ten Rivalry 2026 Recruiting Class Makai Lemon
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For example, 2024 National Champion Ohio State fell to rival Michigan 13-10, with the Wolverines entering the game unranked and 6-5. Then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and rival Georgia Tech went to eight overtimes for a 44-42 win for the Bulldogs, with the Yellow Jackets entering Sanford Stadium unranked. Point being, rivalry week brings out a new competition each year. 

Last year the Trojans topped the Bruins in the Rose Bowl 19-13 and brought the Victory Bell to South Central, after UCLA beat USC in the Coliseum in 2023. 

USC will close out their regular season on their home turf against the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC on Saturday Nov. 29, and await their bowl game placement to officially close out the 2025 Football season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football