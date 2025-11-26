USC’s Top Ranked Recruiting Class Tackles Key Talent Losses
The No. 17 USC Trojans are coming off their third loss of the season to No. 6 Oregon to fall 8-3 on the season, and lose sight of a College Football Playoff bid.
What the Trojans do have is success. Although a 8-3 record does not match expectations of a blue-blood football program, the progress made in nearly four seasons with coach Lincoln Riley could be considered a success.
With a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in wide receiver Makai Lemon, quarterback Jayden Maiava who’s led the Big Ten in passing yards nearly all season, and an offense that leads the conference in yards per game with 479? That could very much be considered a successful season, with room for improvement.
While the season is not over yet, the Trojans future is extremely bright, bringing in the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the nation.
The Future With USC’s No. 1 2026 Recruiting Class
Especially with the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden in his first season with the Trojans, the combined recruiting efforts between Bowden and Riley have compiled the most talented class in the country.
The Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class features a mix of the nation's best, and what USC is used to – recruiting right from their backyard. The class includes five star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four star tight end Mark Bowman, four star cornerback Elbert Hill and four star linebacker Talanoa Ili.
With a star-studded recruiting class on the way, USC is already addressing the holes left by graduating seniors and likely NFL Draft departures.
Defensively, star linebacker Eric Gentry, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson have all exhausted their eligibility. On offense, tight end Lake McRee and running back Eli Sanders are moving on, and if wide receiver Makai Lemon declares for the 2026 NFL Draft as expected, that’s another major spot to replace. These will be key positions USC needs to fill next season.
How New Recruiting Class Will Benefit USC’s 2026 Schedule
Even after the Oregon loss, buzz surrounded the future of the program, and the “winning big game” narrative surrounding Riley, when noticing their 2026 schedule.
While the Trojans already have played at stadiums like Oregon’s Autzen Stadium and Notre Dame’s Notre Dame Stadium, USC’s schedule still features successful 2025 teams like Indiana. Ohio State and Washington.
Especially with the progress the Trojans have made proving to be a Big Ten contender, having a loaded freshman class facing some of the most competitive teams in the conference is another positive leap for USC, as well as being strong on both sides of the ball under a talented coaching staff.
USC vs. UCLA: What To Know For The Battle of LA
The final game of the regular season has arrived, and the Trojans and UCLA Bruins will meet for the annual Battle of LA rivalry game, with USC looking to protect the Victory Bell and keep it in South Central.
UCLA is coming off a blowout 48-14 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl, and officially moved to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. What’s key to know going into the Trojans rivalry game is UCLA could likely be without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is “day to day” per UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper.
While the Trojans do open up at a 20.5 point favorite, per ESPN Analytics, a rivalry game always seems to bring out unleashed competitive spirits that affect the game, no matter the spread or the location.
For example, 2024 National Champion Ohio State fell to rival Michigan 13-10, with the Wolverines entering the game unranked and 6-5. Then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and rival Georgia Tech went to eight overtimes for a 44-42 win for the Bulldogs, with the Yellow Jackets entering Sanford Stadium unranked. Point being, rivalry week brings out a new competition each year.
Last year the Trojans topped the Bruins in the Rose Bowl 19-13 and brought the Victory Bell to South Central, after UCLA beat USC in the Coliseum in 2023.
USC will close out their regular season on their home turf against the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC on Saturday Nov. 29, and await their bowl game placement to officially close out the 2025 Football season.