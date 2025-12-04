Meet The Most Underrated Signees Of USC's Historic Recruiting Class

The USC Trojans are bringing in the top recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. Included in their 35 signees are some hidden gems that could make an early impact for the Trojans.

Here are the three most underrated signees from USC's 2026 recruiting class.

Four-Star Wide Receiver Trent Mosley

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated recruits in the entire 2026 cycle, Mosley is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Literally. He check in as the No. 43 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

During the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championship game vs, Corona Centennial, Mosley reeled in 10 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

The week prior to that, Centennial held Mater Dei, who has a pair of USC signees in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, to just 194 passing yards, nearly 100 yards less than Mosley's individual performance.

It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Mosley contributiing for the Trojans next year as a true freshman. Mosley's athleticism easily translates to the next level and that could get him on the field alone. USC coach Lincoln Riley hasn't been afraid of playing freshman wide receivers as shown with Tanook Hines this season and Mosley could be next in line.

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When the Trojans landed Dyakonov's commitment over the summer, it was a big deal because the four-star offensive lineman's recruitment was just beginning to explode. Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma all offered Dyakonov after USC.

Dyakonov is ranked as the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 242 player in the country. He held 31 offers prior to signing with the Trojans. He is one of the top ranked offensive linemen in the Trojans' 2026 class.

His size and strength at 6-6, 275 pounds gives the Trojans' coaching staff plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the future. With both of USC's starting tackles still having eligbility remaining, Dyakonov will be given time to develop.

USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson has done a good job with the Trojans' younger offensive linemen like Justin Tauanuu and Tobias Raymond. Dyakonov could be the next one up.

Three-Star Defensive Lineman Malik Brooks

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brooks is the lone three-star recruit on this list and is just one of 13 three-star signees for USC.

His size is legit. He is listed at 6-4, 330 pounds as an incoming freshman. Brooks can move pretty good for his size and could become a valuable piece for the Trojans along the interior of the defensive line.

Prior to committing to USC, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M all offered Brooks, but were unable to sway him as he pledged with the hometown team.

USC is reaping the benefits of their new general manager Chad Bowen, who they hired from rival Notre Dame in February.

“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families…And we’re going to keep the best players in California home” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.

Riley didn't hold back on the importance of the hire, in some interesting foreshadowing.

“I don’t say this lightly, I believe this is the best personnel/support staff in the country," Riley said in February.

Those remarks turned out to be very true.

“We’re not content with any part of this program being average. Or even being good. Like, that’s not our mentality. Any part of this program..is it at a national-championship level? If it’s not, is it trending that way quickly? If not, we need to fix it,” Riley continued.

Now that USC will get it's early enrollees on campus, there are shifting winds in Los Angeles and new plays that Trojans fans need to learn about.

