Nebraska Volleyball Gets Real About USC Trojans Test

The surge of the USC Trojans women's volleyball team in Big Ten play has drawn the attention of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska star Harper Murray called the Trojans one of the few teams that could push them. Now, in the Galen Center’s first-ever volleyball sellout, USC gets its chance to prove it.

Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans enter Sunday’s matchup against the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers with a clear identity and one of the strongest stretches of volleyball the program has played in years. The Trojans have won eight straight matches, defended the Galen Center with a 12–2 home record, and positioned themselves as one of the conference’s most consistent teams across November. That level of play hasn’t gone unnoticed.

As Nebraska prepares for its first appearance at the Galen Center since USC joined the Big Ten, the Huskers acknowledged that the Trojans present a level of resistance they haven’t frequently seen during their undefeated conference run. Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray specifically identified USC as one of the few teams on the schedule capable of pushing them.

“We’re excited to go to UCLA and USC… those will be the two teams that, out of the past few weeks, could test us and take a set potentially," said Murray.

USC’s late-season momentum, paired with the program’s first-ever sold-out crowd for women’s volleyball, adds context to a matchup that arrives with both historical significance and competitive weight.

Nebraska Identifies USC as a Set-Taking Candidate

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray USC Trojans women's volleyball trojans coach Tyler Hildebrand Big Ten
Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) celebrates after a point against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska has controlled matches with consistency, winning 24 straight contests and 42 consecutive sets in Big Ten play. Yet USC’s statistical profile this season places the Trojans in a different category than many of the Huskers’ recent opponents.

The teams last met last season, on Sept. 29, 2024, when Nebraska earned a 3–0 win in Lincoln during USC’s first year in the Big Ten. Despite last year’s result, the broader history between the programs remains competitive. USC leads the all-time series 5–3, offering additional context as the two teams meet again in Los Angeles.

The Trojans have built their 2025 success through balance at the net and improved efficiency. USC leads the Big Ten in total blocks (240.5) and ranks second in blocks per set (2.70). Offensively, London Wijay (302 kills, 3.47 kps) and Abigail Mullen (252 kills, 2.90 kps) provide steady scoring, while setter Reese Messer continues to drive the attack at 10.83 assists per set.

These numbers reflect a team capable of sustaining long stretches of clean play—an important component when facing a Nebraska team that rarely gives away points.

Nebraska Notes USC’s Home Environment as a Factor

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray USC Trojans women's volleyball trojans coach Tyler Hildebrand Big Ten
Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly helps her team warm up ahead of their Final Four match against Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 19, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday’s meeting also marks a milestone for the program. USC announced the first sold-out women’s volleyball match in Galen Center history, creating an environment Nebraska players openly acknowledged.

"Two sold-out crowds, I believe, and that’s always a little bit nerve-wracking just going to an away game in away gyms and playing against teams that have sold-out crowds,” Harper added.

The Trojans have justified that support with results. USC is are near perfect at home this season and historically 3–3 against No. 1-ranked opponents inside Galen Center, including wins over Cal (2011), UCLA (2012), and Stanford (2012).

USC has also held firm against several Big Ten programs, maintaining undefeated records against Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, and Rutgers.

The Trojans' improved blocking numbers, steadier offensive distribution, and strong home form frame Sunday’s matchup as one of the more compelling tests of Nebraska’s season. The Huskers’ acknowledgment of USC as a potential threat adds weight to the Trojans’ recent progress.

With both teams arriving at this point with different trajectories and competitive identities, Sunday’s sold-out matchup offers USC a meaningful stage to measure itself against the nation’s No. 1 team—and to see how far the program has climbed since joining the Big Ten.

