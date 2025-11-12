Why USC's Success Has Major Impact On Record Crowd vs. Nebraska Volleyball
The No. 17 USC Trojans women's volleyball team will face the undefeated No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of a sold-out Galen Center on Sunday. While Nebraska's volleyball's huge fan base has contributed to the sellout, USC's recent success has been a significant factor in attracting a record crowd for Sunday's matchup.
USC's Recent Record Crowds at the Galen Center For Volleyball
USC's current attendance record for a volleyball game came last season against the UCLA Bruins, when 7,303 fans attended the rivalry matchup at the Galen Center. That record is expected to be shattered on Sunday, as over 10,000 fans are expected to attend the Trojans' matchup against the Cornhuskers.
USC's home opener this season against Denver in August broke the record for the most fans at a Trojans non-conference volleyball game at the Galen Center. 5,606 fans were in attendance for the season opener against Denver, which was also the third-highest for a USC volleyball game.
Nebraska Volleyball's Success Plays a Role In the Record Crowd
Many Nebraska fans will also be in attendance for Sunday's matchup at the Galen Center. As one of the top programs in college volleyball, the Cornhuskers' fan base has shown massive support for their volleyball team.
Nebraska had over 92,000 fans in attendance at Memorial Stadium for an outdoor volleyball game against Omaha in August of 2023. The event drew the largest crowd for a women's sporting event.
Former Louisville coach and Cornhuskers player Dani Busboom Kelly leads Nebraska. Kelly is in her first season as Nebraska's coach after taking over for John Cook, who retired after 25 seasons, during which he won four national championships.
The Cornhuskers also have one of the best players in college volleyball, outside hitter Harper Murray, who will have a major impact in Sunday's game.
USC Volleyball's Recent Accomplishments Under Brad Keller
USC has seen massive success, recently under coach Brad Keller. The Trojans have appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the last three seasons. Last season, USC finished the season with a 22-10 overall record and fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to the Texas Longhorns. Keller and the Trojans are looking to have similar success this season and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
This season, the Trojans currently have a 19-5 overall record, including a 10-4 standing in the Big Ten. USC is also on an eight-game winning streak heading into Friday night's home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. A win over the undefeated Cornhuskers at the Galen Center would be a major win for USC and the trajectory of their season.
The key for USC to pull off the upset will be the performances of some of their best players, including redshirt sophomore outside hitter London Wijay and freshman opposite hitter Abigail Mullen.
For USC and Nebraska fans that won't be in attendance for Sunday's sold-out game at the Galen Center, the matchup can be streamed live on Big Ten Plus starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.