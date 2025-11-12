All Trojans

Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The No. 17 USC Trojans, with a 7-2 record, will face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes in a game expected to feature heavy rain at the Coliseum. Could these wet conditions give the Hawkeyes an advantage over the Trojans?

Caden Handwork

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Following a 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the No. 17 USC Trojans will face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans are looking to boost their chances at making the College Football Playoff, while the Hawkeyes will look to spoil those aspirations, following an 18-16 home loss to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.

Saturday's game at the Coliseum is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT, and could feature rainy conditions in Los Angeles. The current forecast for Saturday is 63 degrees with a 96 percent chance of heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

How Rainy Environment Could Affect Saturday's Game at the Coliseum

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC could be playing in some harsh weather at home for the first time this season. The Trojans have played in similar conditions on the road, most notably against Purdue and No. 10 Notre Dame.

If the conditions hold up, Iowa would be playing in the rain for the second straight game after enduring harsh elements in its home matchup against Oregon at Kinnick Stadium. The rainy conditions could have a major impact on how the offenses perform, potentially leading to more running plays than passing from both teams.

One of the biggest keys heading into Saturday's game is how Iowa's defense performs agaisnt USC's explosive offense. Despite falling short against Oregon at home, the Hawkeyes defense held the Ducks to a season low 18-points in the game.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scores the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the game expected to be in the rain, Iowa could have an advantage, as they are more accustomed to playing in wet conditions, as they did against Oregon.

High Stakes For USC In Saturday Home Matchup Against Iowa

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats with offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) and quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC enters Saturday's matchup against Iowa with a 7-2 record on the season, and a win against the Hawkeyes could get them one step closer to earning a spot in the playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans must win the remainder of their regular-season games to have a shot at making it to the playoff, as winning out could sneak USC into the 12-team field. In addition to Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes, USC has a pivotal road matchup remaining against No. 8 Oregon (Nov. 22) and will close out the regular season playing its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, on Nov. 29.

While playing the Ducks in Eugene will be the toughest test standing in the Trojans' way of their playoff dreams, Saturday's matchup against the Hawkeyes won't be an easy game for USC. Iowa, with its playoff aspirations finished, would like nothing more than to salvage its season with an upset road win over USC at the Coliseum.

An upset for the Hawkeyes is in reach, as USC is currently only a 6.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. Can Iowa pull off the upset, or will USC remain undefeated at home this season?

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

