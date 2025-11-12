Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Following a 38-17 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats, the No. 17 USC Trojans will face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans are looking to boost their chances at making the College Football Playoff, while the Hawkeyes will look to spoil those aspirations, following an 18-16 home loss to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks.
Saturday's game at the Coliseum is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT, and could feature rainy conditions in Los Angeles. The current forecast for Saturday is 63 degrees with a 96 percent chance of heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.
How Rainy Environment Could Affect Saturday's Game at the Coliseum
USC could be playing in some harsh weather at home for the first time this season. The Trojans have played in similar conditions on the road, most notably against Purdue and No. 10 Notre Dame.
If the conditions hold up, Iowa would be playing in the rain for the second straight game after enduring harsh elements in its home matchup against Oregon at Kinnick Stadium. The rainy conditions could have a major impact on how the offenses perform, potentially leading to more running plays than passing from both teams.
One of the biggest keys heading into Saturday's game is how Iowa's defense performs agaisnt USC's explosive offense. Despite falling short against Oregon at home, the Hawkeyes defense held the Ducks to a season low 18-points in the game.
With the game expected to be in the rain, Iowa could have an advantage, as they are more accustomed to playing in wet conditions, as they did against Oregon.
High Stakes For USC In Saturday Home Matchup Against Iowa
USC enters Saturday's matchup against Iowa with a 7-2 record on the season, and a win against the Hawkeyes could get them one step closer to earning a spot in the playoff for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans must win the remainder of their regular-season games to have a shot at making it to the playoff, as winning out could sneak USC into the 12-team field. In addition to Saturday's game against the Hawkeyes, USC has a pivotal road matchup remaining against No. 8 Oregon (Nov. 22) and will close out the regular season playing its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, on Nov. 29.
While playing the Ducks in Eugene will be the toughest test standing in the Trojans' way of their playoff dreams, Saturday's matchup against the Hawkeyes won't be an easy game for USC. Iowa, with its playoff aspirations finished, would like nothing more than to salvage its season with an upset road win over USC at the Coliseum.
An upset for the Hawkeyes is in reach, as USC is currently only a 6.5-point favorite, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. Can Iowa pull off the upset, or will USC remain undefeated at home this season?
