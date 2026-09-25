USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Final Preview and Prediction

The No. 12 USC Trojans stand alone as the Big Ten's only 4-0 squad for 2026.

But they walk in as a slight underdog with No. 20 Oregon pulling into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. And facing a Ducks team that's had their number, having won the last four meetings including the 42-27 trouncing at Autzen Stadium in 2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC already survived its early Big Ten scare during week three out in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers applied pressure to the Trojans before USC escaped 42-35. Oregon, meanwhile, looked more possessed in the 84-0 walloping of Portland State...which came following the Ducks' stunning week 2 loss to unranked Oklahoma State.

This version of USC versus Oregon becomes one of the Big Ten's first battle featuring two ranked teams. But the Sept. 26 showdown presents USC with a big opportunity to finally catapult into the conversation for the conference's best teams.

USC Must Adjust Defensively to Win

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This primetime showdown becomes more crucial than ever for USC's defense. Even more so for first-year defensive coordinator and hall of fame coach Gary Patterson.

The Trojans have flashed defensively under the former TCU head coach. USC has witnessed the emergence of true freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle. Plus its interior defensive line room -- featuring Jide Abasiri, Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, plus Jamaal Jarrett and Floyd Boucard in the rotation -- have risen as a strength. Even defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart is helping paint the picture he'll earn more snaps soon amid his foot injury, which hands Patterson and USC five deep in the middle.

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

But still, this USC defense has looked suspect after the Fresno State win. More so at edge rusher even amid Wafle's rise. Rutgers and Louisiana exploited that side of the field with designed runs and now, USC must face one of the nation's more vaunted ground games, as Oregon averages 166 yards per game this season.

Worse for USC is the backend is banged up. Iowa State cornerback transfer Jontez Williams and fellow cornerback Alex Graham are dealing with injuries, but plan to suit up. Even USC's linebackers have sometimes looked out-of-position facing the last two running attacks.

Oregon can turn this game into either a shootout or one-sided affair if USC doesn't adjust to the Ducks' speed and attempts to isolate their playmakers into one-on-ones. How Patterson tweaks up the outside containment with the edge room will be widely watched.

Redemption Game for Jayden Maiava

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning got the better end of USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025.

Maiava earns more than a personal chance to redeem himself from that two-interception outing in Eugene. But finally break the notable slide attached to USC.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the Trojans leading the all-time series 38-24-2, it's the Ducks that have won the last four meetings. Even twice inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019 and 2020.

This Sept. 26 showdown presents Maiava a chance to really cement his USC legacy. He can be viewed more than just a statistical monster at quarterback and can show Trojan fans he's capable of leading huge wins in the Big Ten.

Prediction and Betting Odds

The Oregon defense piles up Southern California running back King Miller during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FanDuel places USC as the 3.5-point underdog, while BetMGM Live listed Oregon as the 1.5-point underdog as of Sept. 22.

So this contest can go either way. But USC spent all offseason rebuilding itself as a national title contender and championship force in the Big Ten. That includes toppling giants like the Ducks. The fact Oregon comes inside a sold out Coliseum crowd can hand USC the edge.

A shootout can certainly play into USC's favor here since the Trojans are already used to it this season. Having a well-experienced defensive coordinator on their side in Patterson, despite the recent flaws on defense, certainly helps the Trojans' case too. But this showdown becomes a redemption game for Maiava, Riley and company.

Predicition: A high-scoring affair breaks out, but USC pulls off the 42-38 win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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