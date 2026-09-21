USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies Provides Major Schedule Update

The No. 12 USC Trojans and Washington Huskies showdown rises as one of the intriguing Big Ten Conference battles for October.

That contest certainly can help crystallize the conference championship race, plus even map out the College Football Playoff chase.

The Oct. 3 received this major update on the morning of Sept. 21.

Big Announcement for USC vs. Washington

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC will soon play in front of the NBC cameras for the network's "Big Ten Saturday" showcase game with the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 26.

NBC will be circling back for USC versus Washington the following week.

The network will air the contest inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC announced. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT. This will mark the third time in 2026 that NBC will air a USC contest.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The network showcased USC during Week 0 when San José State arrived in Los Angeles under soaring warm temperatures. That contest showed a sparse Coliseum crowd. But it also became the breakout afternoon for true freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who delivered 118 receiving yards in his college football debut during that 42-26 romp.

Edge rusher Luke Wafle also rose as an impressive freshman that afternoon in creating a push along the line of scrimmage and disrupting the backfield.

NBC once again will be airing the highly anticipated Oregon at USC showdown, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT. That contest already lures out plenty of major storylines from the 2-1 Ducks attempting to stay in the Big Ten plus CFP race to USC aiming to start the season at 5-0 amid its desire to finally win the conference and play for a national championship.

Notable Storylines for USC vs. Washington

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stout quarterback play is expected to take the field for the latest version of UW versus USC.

USC continues to see skyrocketing efficiency from quarterback Jayden Maiava. He's completed 75.7 percent of his throws through four games this season while tossing 12 touchdowns and just one interception. And Maiava has operated with early injuries arriving in the USC wideout room, with Mosley currently out, plus Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson missing some early action with their ailments.

But Washington can counter with its dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams. Like Maiava, he's entered his third season at his post while putting together his own 3,000-yard campaign. Williams finished 2-25 with 3,065 yards in 2025 and threw 25 touchdowns.

He has fired off five touchdowns while tallying 890 passing yards so far in 2026. But he delivers a mobility element too that USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson must prepare for, as Williams has delivered 1,043 career rushing yards before the Oct. 3 matchup.

Sep 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the coaching matchup adds further intrigue to this contest. Coach Lincoln Riley will share the field with Washington's Jedd Fisch, who share past Pac-12 experiences together. Surprisingly, Riley has never defeated Fisch.

Riley and USC took the triple overtime loss to Arizona back in Oct. 2023, when Fisch coached the Wildcats. Fisch claimed the second victory the following year after accepting the Washington coaching position, which ended in a 26-21 Huskies victory in Seattle.

Lastly, USC will aim to snap a losing skid against Washington, as the Huskies have won the last three games of this series. Including winning 52-42 win during Washington's last appearance at the Coliseum, when coach Kalen DeBoer led UW. But USC owns a 51-32-4 all-time record against its longtime rival.

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