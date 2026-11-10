Indiana's Curt Cignetti Impressed by Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans For One Key Reason
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For the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the No. 20 USC Trojans will face the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in Bloomington, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams.
The Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are looking to earn another signature win and get closer to their first College Football Playoff appearance under coach Lincoln Riley. The Hoosiers (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten), despite their recent close calls against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines, look to continue their quest for two straight Big Ten championships, and Saturday's clash against the Trojans is just the latest obstacle for coach Curt Cignetti's group.
With so much at stake for both teams, Cignetti, during his weekly press conference on Monday, commented on what has impressed him about Riley’s Trojans and the challenges they’ll give his Hoosiers team on Saturday in Bloomington.
“Coach Riley has obviously done a tremendous job throughout his entire career. They’re very talented. A couple of freshmen, Molsey and Bowman, tight end and receiver. Really making an impact on offense; quarterback is sensational. The offensive design is always good,” Cignetti said.
“Playing good defense right now. Rolling a lot of guys up front. A lot of disruptive players, good team speed, good special teams. We’ll have to play well and obviously can’t do a lot of things we did against Minnesota, which looked like we played 19 games in a row instead of nine. Just a very uncharacteristic game for us in so many different ways,” Cignetti continued.
USC Trojans Defensive Growth Under Gary Patterson
Under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the Trojans defense has gotten better each week they’ve taken the field, and it played a major role in USC earning their most signature win of the Riley era in Los Angeles with a 30-18 upset victory over the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Trojans have struggled defensively, especially on the road in the past, and it’s held them back from taking that next step. Now, with Patterson, the Trojans have the opportunity to knock out the defending national champions on their home field and take a step closer to reaching that coveted CFP milestone. Cignetti also commented on the Trojans' defensive improvement under Patterson this season.
“I think you see game-to-game improvement and certainly the three to four weeks. It shows up in their production numbers, their third-down efficiency. It always begins up front with disruption up front, really impressive what they do,” Cignetti said.
Can Jayden Maiava Lead Trojans to Upset Over Indiana?
If the Trojans are to pull off the upset on Saturday against the Hoosiers, the play of their starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava, could be a deciding factor. Known as one of the country's most efficient quarterbacks, Maiava is coming off a stellar performance in the upset win over the Buckeyes, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 22 passes.
Last season, Cignetti had a special quarterback of his own in Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Cignetti knows a talented quarterback when he sees one, and he’s certainly impressed by what he’s seen from Maiava.
“Quick release, very accurate. You can tell he’s really smart, heady. He can have his eyes over and then get them over there and get rid of the ball real quick and accurately. You’ll probably see him playing for a few years, at least after his college days are done. Just very impressive at that position has a natural feel,” Cignetti said.
The Trojans enter Bloomington as a 7.5-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over-under line for the game is currently 49.5 points, meaning fans could be in for a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle in Bloomington.
The Trojans and Hoosiers will kick off at Memorial Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. The Trojans have never lost to the Hoosiers, as they are 4-0 all-time, with their last meeting coming in 1982 at the Coliseum.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.