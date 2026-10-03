If No. 18 USC Trojans are looking to get another one in the win column and keep their playoff hopes alive, these three matchups will be key in their Week 5 showdown with the Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1).

USC Trojans' Trenches

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s offensive line and USC’s defensive line have been on similar journeys – both started off as top-ranked units in the preseason due to their size, strength and talent, both units had injuries to key players and both are currently underperforming.

Southern Cal’s starting defensive line has been struggling against the run, allowing an average of 4.0 yards per rush (No. 61), 29.6 rushes per game (No. 15) and 118.6 rushing yards per game (No. 45) – four games with 100-plus rushing yards. So far they have allowed one 100-yard rusher – Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond who ran for 122 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in Week 3. Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield came close in Week 2 (91 yards) but he will be brought up in the next section.

Luckily for the Trojans, the Huskies have yet to establish a running game, averaging 3.2 yards per rush (No. 114), 29.7 rushes per game (No. 117) and 93.7 rushing yards per game (No. 116). Besides quarterback Demond Williams Jr., freshman running back Brian Bonner Jr. is the Huskies’ second-leading rusher with 22 carries for 126 yards (5.7 yards per carry). Bonner’s best game was in Week 2 against Eastern Washington – six carries for 83 yards.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the pass rush, the Trojans’ starting defensive line has also come up short. Luke Wafle, Jide Abasiri, Alex VanSumeren and Kameryn Crawford have four quarterback-hits and 1.5 sacks as a collective. With the Washington’s offensive line going through changes, it has allowed a total of 58 quarterback-pressures (35 being attributed to the line) and 10 sacks. This should be a favorable matchup for the Trojans and Washington’s freshman Kodi Greene should be the point of attack as he struggled against Minnesota in Week 4.

USC’s offensive line has done well against their lesser opponents but when it came to good-on-good in the Oregon game they let up two sacks and nine total pressures. The Huskies’ defensive line has quietly been one of the best units in the Big Ten, generating pressure on 40 percent of dropbacks with eight total tackles. They are also formidable in the run game, allowing an average 3.2 yards per carry (No. 27) and 100 rushing yards per game (No. 23).

Containing Demond Williams Jr.

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the conference, which is a proven problem for Southern Cal’s defense. In Week 2, the Trojans had shutdown the aforementioned Winfield in the first half of action. With their foot off the gas, Winfield exploded on the ground and through the air – 212 passing yards, 91 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Although USC walked away with the win, Louisiana’s signal caller revealed a chink in the armor.

While Winfield had designed runs, the danger of Williams’ legs comes from his improvisation. If it ends up broken play, there’s a good chance Williams can turn it into a big play on the ground, a la his 36-yard play against Utah State in Week 2. His legs are also used in RPO’s, bootlegs, rollouts and movement throws which can keep a defense honest. Heading into Saturday, Williams has 40 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Once a defense looses containment and Williams in the openfield, he has shown off his slipperiness, sudden acceleration and the ability to change directions on a dime. One of the linebacker – likely former Husky Deven Bryant – will have to be a spy. Wafle and Craword will have their work cut out for them as well, but if the Trojans can hold Williams to two to three yards per rush, force intermediate throws and handoffs to the running backs, they can walk out of the Coliseum with a win.

Jayden Maiava Versus the Huskies’ Secondary

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) reacts after running for a one-yard touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a consistent pass rush up front, Washington’s secondary capitalizes off it with takeaways. They currently have six interceptions while averaging 180.7 passing yards per game (No. 28). On the flip side, the secondary is allowing an average of 65.06 completion percentage (No. 90), which is Jayden Maiava’s strength.

Through five games, Maiava has thrown for 1,499 yards (No. 2 in FBS), 14 touchdowns (tied for first), only two interceptions with a completion percentage of 70.1. Maiava is also one of the best signal callers at home. His current home-game split is 90-of-125 attempts, 1,222 passing yards, a completion percentage of 72, 12 touchdowns and two turnovers.

As long as the big guys up front keep Maiava up right, the senior quarterback can do what he does best – slice and dice defenses with poise in the pocket.

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