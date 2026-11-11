USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shares Honest Reaction to National Recognition

The No. 18 USC Trojans' quarterback Jayden Maiava is on pace for a strong finish at Southern Cal. He is currently leading the Big Ten in completions per game (22.0), passing touchdowns (22) and passing yards (2,524). He also has a leading 66.9 completion percentage through nine games. For USC's record books, Maiava is tied for second in yards per attempt (8.6), No. 8 for total offense (7,568 total yards) and No. 13 on for single-season passing leaders.

The on-field performance has garnered attention from national awards. Even with nominations and watchlists stacking up, the senior signal caller remains focused on the task at hand. It took reporters following practice to point out Maiava's latest accomplishments.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 6, Maiva was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10 after originally making the 27-player watchlist in the preseason. The Golden Arm is awarded to quarterbacks “who demonstrate excellence on and off the field.” If Maiava is to win, he’d be the third Trojan quarterback to bring home the award – Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Rodney Pete.

Then on Nov. 10, the quarterback was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year. So far, four Trojans have won the award – O.J. Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen and Caleb Williams. Maiava’s community efforts in Hawaii and Los Angeles during the offseason have made the senior a finalist for the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award as well.

“I wasn't aware of that, but I think just being me, staying present in the moment and letting everybody around me know that I'm here for them and I care about them,” Maiava said when reporters shared the news. “I just want nothing but the best for everybody.”

The awards don’t stop there. Maiava is also in the running for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, which is presented to “the nation's best college quarterback”. He was also added to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watchlist and is a nominee for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, the Allstate AFCA Goodworks Team and the Wuerffel Trophy due to his leadership and character.

Facing Indiana’s Pass Rush

Indiana's Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates his interception with Tyrique Tucker (95), AJ Harris (4) and Jamari Sharpe (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They're really good up front. Great defense, great program. Really cool opportunity for the Trojans to go play on the road,” Maiava said about USC's upcoming opponent.

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers’ pass rush has led the way to their 8-1 record. The defense has a total of 32 sacks – 10 coming from senior defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi – 76 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hurries, while allowing an average of 83.4 rushing yards per game (No. 6 in the nation).

On top of the production, the Hoosiers entered the 2026 season with 60 returners, six starters on defense, and the addition of nine players from the transfer portal. Despite the veteran edge, Maiava is confident in the Trojans’ offensive coaching staff and game plan.

“Yeah, I mean, it's a great group, like I said. Well connected. I think offensively for the Trojans, we got a really good head coach, Coach [Luke Huard], Coach [Zach Hansen], Coach [Chad Savage], Coach [Dennis] Simmons. We put that together with a lot of great talent and experience as well with this offensive group. It's a cool opportunity to go out there and compete.”

Waymond Jordan’s Impact on Offense

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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After a soft benching in Week 8, senior running back Waymond Jordan returned to action in Week 9 looking healthy and explosive as ever. He contributed 48 yards and a touchdown to USC’s 116 rushing yards and two scores in the win.

“[Waymond’s] such a stud. He’s just an all-around athlete and when the ball's in his hands, good things happen,” Maiava said about the fellow senior. “When he has the ball and when we all work collectively around him – the O-line, the receivers, me as well – being able to go out there and execute our job so he can do his job.”

The run game will continue to be a focal point of the offense, as it was heavily emphasized during the bye week.

“The guys up front, [Tobias Raymond], [Alani Noa], [Kannon Smith], [Justin Tauanuu] and [Elijah Paige] brought the mentality every single day,” Maiava said about practices during the bye. “We had really quality practices. We still got a lot of preparation and work to do leading up to Saturday, but I think those guys up front, especially with the receiving core, it's a collective group effort. Being able to be on the same page is the real key.”

Mindset After a Huge Win

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has had two tough losses but, at the same time, has had equally big wins, like their Week 6 victory in Beaver Stadium with the White Out crowd and the Week 9 upset over Ohio State. While it's important to move on from a loss, the signal caller has the same mindset for wins as well.

“Yeah, I think every single day requires our best. If we're focused on yesterday's victories, you lose out on opportunities for today's victory,” Maiava shared. “So I think being able to flush, not just the wins and losses, yesterday as well. Yesterday's yesterday, so [make] the most of the present.”

The Growth of the Trojans’ Offense

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, every game we want to play fast. Every single day, every practice. I think you want to have that intent and the mentality to just go out there and let it cut loose. We just give every single day our best, moving forward just one step at a time,” Maiava said about the offense.

“Starting fast is a cool way to see offensively and defensively, as well as special teams, that's where it starts – that's who starts off the game. So I think collectively, as a group, in all three phases, being able to start fast is really key,” Maiava said about the overall team having faster starts in games.

Getting Mentored by Caleb Williams

“It's been awesome. You know, seeing him out there, just kind of dropping them gems and being able to take it all in and learn from such a great quarterback and Heisman winner, obviously.”

Importance of Rest and Recovery for the Final Regular Season Games

“I mean recovery, critical recovery periods – the nap [pods], the float beds, the [red light therapy]. I think that [along with] Coach [Trumain Carroll] and the athletic medicine. That whole group, everybody buying into helping the Trojans win and help each other feel better and push each other.”

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