No. 18 USC Trojans’ history with the Maryland Terrapins (4-6) is short but painful to fans. In their first-ever meeting in 2024, the Terrapins scored 15 unanswered-points in the fourth quarter to win 29-28 at the Coliseum. The loss summarized Lincoln Riley’s third year at Southern Cal and now problems from that game have crept into the tail end of the 2026 season – stalled out offense and collapsing defense.

From Riley’s future at the program to salvaging a good yet disappointing season, there’s a lot of concerns heading into Week 12. Luckily for the Trojans, they’re a different team at home and that will be the X-factor that fuels these predictions.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Revival of USC's Run Game

In their past two games, Riley has found success in the run game by running 12-personnel – two tight end sets – or two running back formations. The counter play involving the pulling guard-tackle has also done some damage against a lesser defensive front.

Against Ohio State in Week 9, tight end Mark Bowman, paired with either Carson Tarbarraci or Tucker Ashcraft, cleared the way for running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

The two backs rushed for two touchdowns and 126 yards in the upset while averaging six to four yards per carry respectively. There was an attempt to replicate the formula against the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, but after falling behind the offense became one-dimensional, pushing the run game to the wayside – 98 total rushing yards.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth mentioning how Jordan has caught a second wind after his soft benching in Week 8. Even though he only put up 51 yards on 13 carries against the Hoosiers, he was the more dynamic rusher of the day and even logged two catches for 14 yards to show off his regained speed. Miller, who has been the lead back since Week 3, will also bounce back from his 47-yard outing.

Heading into the game, the Terrapins defense has allowed an average of 4.3 yards per rush (No. 73), 37.3 rushes per game (No. 88) and 160.7 rushing yards per game (No. 84). The unit overall has done a solid job at limiting explosive runs, but USC doesn’t need home run plays. As long as they chip away at the Terrapins, sustain drives, and mix up the looks of power and speed with other backs like Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston, USC can win soundly and put up 110-plus yards on the ground.

2. Jayden Maiava Bounce-Back Game

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava has shown to have Jekyll and Hyde syndrome when playing at home or away. After his three-interception blunder against Indiana, his away-game split is now 98 completions out of 157 attempts, 1,146 passing yards, 62.4 completion percentage, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Not showing up on the boxscore is how out of rhythm he appears and how a consistent pass rush seems to easily rattle him.

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At home his numbers jump off the screen – 126 completions out of 181 attempts, 1,689 passing yards, 69.6 completion percentage, 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Not just Maiava but across the board, the Trojans are a more confident and sound team at the Coliseum.

When facing high-powered offenses, the Terrapins’ defense – especially their secondary – has come short. In their 45-16 loss to Ohio State, Julian Sayin threw for 242 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while Jeremiah Smith racked up 93 yards and two scores. Then in their 54-3 loss to UCLA, Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards while the Bruins backfield rushed for a total of 266 yards.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Maryland defense is also allowing an average of 7.5 yards per pass (No. 89), 229.8 passing yards per game (No. 88) and a completion percentage of 63.14 (No. 83).

The offensive line may have new faces sliding in once and awhile, but the unit has done a solid job of keeping Maiava up-right. If Riley elects to use the run game to alleviate some pressure off of Maiava, the signal caller can have a productive day in the pocket throwing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

3, Trojans' Defensive Line Saves the Day

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC’s secondary gave up 305 receiving yards and three 40-plus yard plays to Indiana. But before the Hoosiers started to attack through the air, USC’s defensive line kept the Trojans in the game by limiting Indiana to 36 rushing yards and 10 points in the first half.

By the final whistle, the unit was able to record two sacks and five tackles for loss. A main concern is the drop-off in physicality and gap responsibility, but those issues also stem from the defense being put back on the field as the offense failed to score or sustain drives. In Week 12, both issues can be cleaned up.

Freshman Luke Wafle is really coming into his own, posting 13 total tackles and two sacks in his last three outings. The return of a healthy Jahkeem Stewart has also been huge for the interior of the line. Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford rotating at the edge has been crucial as well.

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams (6), left, celebrates with quarterback Malik Washington (7) after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Maiava, the unit has had their best outings at home. Against the Buckeyes, the defensive line had a 47.6 percent pressure rate (20 total pressures), two sacks, seven tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and hurry plus a fumble recovery. In the Washington game, the unit produced 46 percent pressure rate (16 pressures on 16 dropbacks), four sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Maryland’s quarterback situation is still up in the air. It's either between Malik Washington, the veteran who can use his legs to extend or make plays, or Cardell Williams, the redshirt-senior transfer who excels in accuracy. Overall defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s game plan needs to generate a resilient pass rush with stunts and blitzes to give the secondary time. With more players making it into the rotation, the unit can maintain the juice for a four-sack, 10-plus pressure outing.

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