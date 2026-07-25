Projecting USC Trojans Week 1 Starting Offensive Lineup Before Camp Begins

The college football season is almost here.

The USC Trojans will kick off their 2026 season against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With high expectations entering the season to reach the College Football Playoff, the Trojans return several key players and bring in a few newcomers to their high-powered offense this year.

With fall camp set to start soon for the Trojans here’s a look at the Trojans projected starting lineup on offense.

USC Trojans Offensive Starters

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB- Jayden Maiava

The Trojans return star quarterback Jayden Maiava for his second season at the starting position. With Heisman Trophy aspirations and high expectations to lead the Trojans to the championship stage, Maiava returns looking to build off a 2025 season in which he led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

RB- King Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout fall camp, King Miller and Waymond Jordan will be fighting for the starting running back position. This battle could go either way, as each player brings qualities to the Trojans' rushing attack.

However, given that Jordan is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, expect Miller to have the starting spot for the opener against San Jose State. The former walk-on is coming off a remarkable first season with the Trojans that nobody could have foreseen at the beginning of last year.

Miller led the Trojans in rushing, producing 972 yards and eight touchdowns. After an impressive freshman year, Miller is primed to take another step forward for the Trojans' rushing attack this season.

WR 1- Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL this offseason, Tanook Hines now steps into the wide receiver No. 1 slot for the Trojans ahead of the season. Hines showed his potential in his first season with the Trojans, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Now he looks to thrive in an expanded role.

WR 2- Terrell Anderson

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) celebrates a touchdown with North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To help with the loss of Lemon and Lane, the Trojans brought in former NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson in the transfer portal this offseason. Anderson looks to be the top receiving threat on offense for Maiava this season.

During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per carry.

WR 3- Trent Mosley

At the slot wide receiver position the Trojans will turn to one of the best players in their 2026 recruiting class, Trent Mosley. With several talented wide receivers set to arrive from the Trojans No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, Mosley has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for USC.

Molsey is a 5-10, 180-pound wide receiver from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California and is rated as the No. 34 overall player at his position, per 247Sports.

TE- Mark Bowman

Five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman from nearby Mater Dei High School is expected to earn the starting spot for the Trojans' season opener. While he’ll be competing with Wisconsin Badgers transfer tight end Tucker Ashcraft for the starting role, Bowman, with his talent, has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Trojans.

Bowman arrives at USC rated as the No. 42 overall player nationally and No. 2 tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

LT- Elijah Paige

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At left tackle, Elijah Paige returns as one of the most experienced players on the Trojans' offensive line. Throughout coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure at USC, the Trojans' offensive line has continued to improve, and this season, Paige’s leadership for the group will play a major role in the team’s success.

LG- Tobias Raymond

At the left guard position, the Trojans will be turning to Tobias Raymond. During his career with the Trojans, Raymond has earned 14 career starts and has been named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

C- Killian O’Connor

Killian O’Connor returns as the Trojans' starting center this season after re-signing with USC this offseason. During his four-year career with the Trojans, O’Connor has appeared in 23 games and started in seven of them.

RG- Alani Noa

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) gets set against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At right guard, Alani Noa is projected to get the start for the Trojans entering the 2026 season. Noa is another one of the more experienced players on the Trojans' offensive line, as over the course of three seasons with USC, Noa has seen action in 29 games and started in 22 of those games.

RT- Justin Tauanuu

While five-star commit Keenyi Pepe will make a strong case for the Trojans' starting right tackle role, Justin Tauanuu is expected to remain the starter following a sophomore season in which he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his starts on USC’s offensive line last year.

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