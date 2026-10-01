USC's Jahkeem Stewart Delivers Honest Insight Into Injury Return
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Lost in the aftermath of No. 15 Oregon's 41-27 victory over No. 18 USC was a notable return, which took place during the game for the Trojans.
Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart finally received the green light to earn defensive snaps in that Sept. 26 showdown. Stewart made repeated attempts to play in USC's last two home games, but coach Lincoln Riley ultimately felt he wasn't ready to go.
Now Stewart dropped an honest perspective on making his full return while addressing the media on Sept. 30.
What Made Returning Special for Jahkeem Stewart
Stewart shared that it stung him to be away from the field.
"I've been playing football since three years old. So I don't like the game being taken away from me," Stewart shared.
Once again, Stewart was seen in a walking boot before the season began. This surfaced during a school prep rally. He wasn't wearing the device over his foot during USC's August media day and looked perfectly healthy. But that foot prevented him from suiting up in Week 0 against San Jose State and so forth.
"It was messing with my mind a little bit that I couldn't be there," Stewart added. "But me just mentally being there for my brothers, like keeping them upright, you can uplift your brothers. It also built my mentality and just building who I am as a person."
Jahkeem Stewart on Oregon Ducks Outing
Stewart's return is expected to boost USC's defensive line, especially following a rough outing against the run at Rutgers, as well as in the previous game against Louisiana. Stewart also received a chance to show off new pass-rush moves he picked up during the offseason while attending various summits.
But USC still got exposed against the Ducks. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson watched Oregon break off multiple explosive plays plus struggled to create pressure against backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, who needed to take over for the injured starting passer, Dante Moore, following linebacker Desman Stephens II's scary targeting hit.
Stewart reflected on the defensive performance. He didn't mince words about USC struggling in that performance.
"We've got to play together, and we've got to play as one," Stewart boldly said. "I feel as though we're slowly getting there. In the game of football, you slowly elevate. Like, you don't come out the gate."
Yet at the same time, Stewart made it clear that now isn't the time to dwell on the past if you're the Trojans, especially with USC dropping in the rankings and facing a slimmer chance to play for both the Big Ten title and to appear in the College Football Playoffs.
"We don't want that loss to stick on our record. I mean, it's there. But we've got to avoid having a negative mindset," Stewart said. "We can't think about that loss because we got Washington, and Washington is a good program right now."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna