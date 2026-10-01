USC's Jahkeem Stewart Delivers Honest Insight Into Injury Return

Lost in the aftermath of No. 15 Oregon's 41-27 victory over No. 18 USC was a notable return, which took place during the game for the Trojans.

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart finally received the green light to earn defensive snaps in that Sept. 26 showdown. Stewart made repeated attempts to play in USC's last two home games, but coach Lincoln Riley ultimately felt he wasn't ready to go.

Now Stewart dropped an honest perspective on making his full return while addressing the media on Sept. 30.

What Made Returning Special for Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart shared that it stung him to be away from the field.

"I've been playing football since three years old. So I don't like the game being taken away from me," Stewart shared.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Stewart was seen in a walking boot before the season began. This surfaced during a school prep rally. He wasn't wearing the device over his foot during USC's August media day and looked perfectly healthy. But that foot prevented him from suiting up in Week 0 against San Jose State and so forth.

"It was messing with my mind a little bit that I couldn't be there," Stewart added. "But me just mentally being there for my brothers, like keeping them upright, you can uplift your brothers. It also built my mentality and just building who I am as a person."

Jahkeem Stewart on Oregon Ducks Outing

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left, is stopped by USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and linebacker Talanoa Ili as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart's return is expected to boost USC's defensive line, especially following a rough outing against the run at Rutgers, as well as in the previous game against Louisiana. Stewart also received a chance to show off new pass-rush moves he picked up during the offseason while attending various summits.

But USC still got exposed against the Ducks. Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson watched Oregon break off multiple explosive plays plus struggled to create pressure against backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, who needed to take over for the injured starting passer, Dante Moore, following linebacker Desman Stephens II's scary targeting hit.

Stewart reflected on the defensive performance. He didn't mince words about USC struggling in that performance.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., left, celebrates a long run as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We've got to play together, and we've got to play as one," Stewart boldly said. "I feel as though we're slowly getting there. In the game of football, you slowly elevate. Like, you don't come out the gate."

Yet at the same time, Stewart made it clear that now isn't the time to dwell on the past if you're the Trojans, especially with USC dropping in the rankings and facing a slimmer chance to play for both the Big Ten title and to appear in the College Football Playoffs.

"We don't want that loss to stick on our record. I mean, it's there. But we've got to avoid having a negative mindset," Stewart said. "We can't think about that loss because we got Washington, and Washington is a good program right now."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.