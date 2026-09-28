Viral Photo Tells Different Side of USC's Reaction to Dante Moore Injury

The No. 18 USC Trojans endured fierce criticism during and after their 41-27 loss to No. 15 Oregon.

Fans took to social media to call out linebacker Desman Stephens II for delivering the targeting hit on quarterback Dante Moore and mocking Oregon's "flock" celebration afterward. Some fans later called out USC after noticing players celebrating Stephens after Moore was down.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is carted-off the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore was eventually taken into an ambulance, but punishment got levied to Stephens through a one-game suspension.

Still, USC entered the final week of September facing harsh criticism over the Moore fallout. However, a new viral photo that surfaced on Sept. 28 painted a different viewpoint.

USC Photo From Dante Moore Hit Goes Viral

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Photographer for the LAFB Network, Tim Prangley, released one photo following the Moore/Stephens collision.

"Found this while editing. The USC sideline tells a different story than the clips that got looped. One player’s reaction was indefensible. Most of the defense just looked worried watching the replay. Several took a knee (including Desman Stephans - lower left). Speedy and complete recovery, Dante Moore," Prangley wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Found this while editing. The USC sideline tells a different story than the clips that got looped. One player’s reaction was indefensible. Most of the defense just looked worried watching replay. Several took a knee (including Desman Stephans - lower left). Speedy and complete… pic.twitter.com/bTcDCt9gtC — Tim Prangley (@Tim_Prangley) September 28, 2026

Stephens is seen taking a knee behind some teammates. The other Trojans in the picture are not smiling, with some having a look of concern.

Even Oregon coach Dan Lanning himself shared during his morning interview sessions that he also saw USC players expressing concern over Moore. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava rose as one, who walked over to check on Moore himself to make sure he was okay.

Fallout of Desman Stephens Hit

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC's next depth chart will leave off Stephens' name.

The Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley announced on Sept. 27 that the linebacker will serve a one-game suspension for conduct after the Moore injury. That now means Stephens won't be in action against longtime rival and fellow Big Ten foe Washington.

"Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley begins in the school statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this."

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephens also wrote an apology to Moore, Lanning and Oregon through the same release.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game," Stephens said via the same school release. "Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention."

Who USC Turns Toward in Desman Stephens' Absence

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left, is stopped by USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and linebacker Talanoa Ili as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili needed to step in for multiple plays in the absence of Stephens. The former five-star find now earns a chance to increase his playing time and even enter as the game -day starter.

Fellow linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson rises as one more option, though he's played in more snaps collegiately compared to Ili.

Whoever plays must prepare for a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for the second straight week. This time, Washington's Demond Williams will face USC for the first time ever in his career. The Huskies will also aim to rebound from their first loss of the season against Minnesota in Big Ten play.

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