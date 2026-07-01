Terrell Anderson's Transfer to USC Speaks Volumes About Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans landed wide receiver Terrell Anderson in the transfer portal this offseason. Anderson was previously with the NC State Wolfpack before making the move to Los Angeles.

What was the driving force behind his decision?

Why Terrell Anderson Transferred to USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrell Anderson is a 6-2, 200 pound wide receiver that was a member of the 2024 high school recruiting class. He signed with NC State as a four-star prospect. Anderson ended up playing two seasons with NC State in 2024 and 2025. In 26 games, he hauled in 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Following the season, Anderson entered the portal and transferred to USC. He spoke to Pete Nakos of On3 about why.

“I transferred 2,400 miles away for better opportunities…Every school in the country was showing interest. But USC was my first visit,” Anderson said. “I think I’ve been ready to play in the Big Ten or SEC…I’ve never doubted my ability; I’m the type of person who has no problem betting on myself. USC was the right spot.”

Anderson’s agent, Bryan Miller also added that the USC coaching staff did an “outstanding job” on their visit. The coaching staff is what sealed it. There is a long line of successful USC Trojans wideouts and Anderson will try to become the next one.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just last year, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in the country. He was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

USC’s success at this position goes far beyond Lemon’s success last season. Over the past decade, USC has been climbing up the ranks of college programs with the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings, and Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis are all former Trojans drafted in the last six years.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC isn’t quite considered to be “Wide Receiver U” at this time. That debate is currently going on between the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes with elite NFL wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, and Garrett Wilson.

Nonetheless, USC has still proven to be a destination for where wide receivers should want to come. Coach Lincoln Riley is known for getting the most out of his quarterbacks and offensive weapons. He has coached three different Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams). All three were eventually selected No. 1 overall in their respective NFL Draft.

2026 will be Riley's fifth season at the helm for USC. The Trojans have an overall record of 35-18 under Riley. This has not been good enough to make the program's first ever appearance in a College Football Playoff. Will 2026 be the year they get over this hump?

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