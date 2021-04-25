Game Preview: USC vs. Colorado

The Trojans travel to Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 to take on the University of Colorado.

For the first time since 2019, the USC Trojans will take on the Colorado Buffaloes on the road in 2021.

The Trojans were scheduled to play Colorado last season, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Last Meeting:

In 2019, USC defeated Colorado 35-31 at Folsom Field.

2020 Season Records:

USC was able to finish first in the south division with an overall 5-1 record. The University of Colorado fell second behind USC with an overall record of 4-1.

All-Time Series:

In 1927, USC and Colorado had their first matchup which resulted in a home win for the Trojans with a score of 46-7.

The Trojans lead the all-time series record of 14-0 and an all-time home record of 7-0. [per USC Athletics]

Margin Victories:

The closest Colorado came to defeating the USC Trojans was back in 2015. On November 13, the game finished with a score of 27-24 with USC taking the W once again.

The largest margin of victory was on October 20, 2012, USC defeated Colorado 50-6.

One Thing To Watch:

Sam Noyer, Colorado’s 2020 starting quarterback, is unable to participate in spring camp due to a shoulder injury.

This serves as an opportunity for Brendon Lewis, who made his debut in the Alamo Bowl, and J.T. Shrout, who transferred from Tennessee, to put their skills to test.

Noyer is expected to return for fall camp and will need to bring his A-game this fall in order to re-solidify his position as starting quarterback.

