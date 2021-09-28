USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans hit the road for their fifth game of the 2021 season, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, CO. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Colorado.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans have yet to lose a contest to the Colorado Buffaloes in 14 meetings total. The Men of Troy lead the all-time-series in Boulder 7-0.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 2-2 after losing to Oregon State in Week 4. Colorado is 1-3.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 11:00 AM PT

Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Venue: Folsom Field

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Network: Pac-12 Network

No. 5 - LAST MEETING

The last time these two teams met was back in 2019. The USC Trojans defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 35-31 in Boulder. USC was scheduled to play Colorado last season, but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

No. 6 - RANKINGS

USC and Colorado are not ranked the AP Top 25. The Trojans were ranked No. 14 prior to their loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

No. 7 - FUN FACT #1

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn served as the athletic director for Colorado from 2005-2013.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

Favorite: USC

Spread: -7

Total: 51

No. 9 - FUN FACT #2

USC wide receiver K.D. Nixon will face his former team, the Colorado Buffaloes after transferring ahead of the 2021 season. Nixon spent four seasons with the Buffs, and ranks in CU’s all-time Top 20 for receptions, receiving yards, kickoff returns and kickoff return yardage.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"This is not gonna turn around overnight," starting quarterback Kedon Slovis said following USC's loss to Oregon State.

"We're trying to build something here, and Coach Donte has done a great job of starting to hold guys accountable and changing the culture and building the culture. You're not gonna see it chance in one week, and we have a lot of work to do, and the main thing, the message we're kind of having is we got to stay together and stay up."

