Leonard Williams Reveals the Hidden Factor Behind His NFL Rise

In Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks features four former USC Trojans, including quarterback Sam Darnold, defensive end Leonard Williams, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

For Williams, who's closing out his 11th season in the NFL and making his first Super Bowl appearance, he shared what it means to be a USC Trojan, and sharing the big stage with former Trojans.

Leonard Williams Speaks Highly Of His Time At USC

Nov 1, 2014; Pullman, WA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Leonard Williams (94) reacts after the game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium. USC defeated Washington State 44-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In just his third season with Seattle, Williams played a key role in the Seahawks NFC West title, and their first No. 1 seed in the NFC since 2014.

However, Williams’ journey is not defined just by his NFL talent, but also by the foundation built at USC and a strong NFL pipeline that helped him find early success with the New York Jets.

“USC is a great program… they frequently pump players into the NFL,” Williams said at Super Bowl LX Media Day. “And because of that, I think they know how to prepare guys for the NFL. Being in LA was a huge media market, and then I got drafted to New York. I think it really helped me adapt to a big city like that and understand what the market is like.”

I asked Leonard Williams about how USC prepared him for the NFL and the connection he still has with his former USC teammates, especially on the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/A7fwWzH4HX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 3, 2026

Williams was an elite defensive tackle while at USC from 2012-14. The four-star prospect, per 247Sports, from Daytona Beach, Florida finished his time with 218 total tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles. in 2014, Williams seven sacks tied with former linebacker J.R. Tavai for most on the team. Williams was also named a 2013 All-American.

His success from USC translated directly into his NFL rookie season, and recorded 63 total tackles and three sacks. Since, Williams has been one of the strongest defensive ends in the NFL, and now gets to compete for his first Super Bowl after 11 seasons playing.

USC Trojans Connection Run Deep In Seattle's Super Bowl Run

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Williams is accompanied by three other former USC Trojans in the Super Bowl, with Nwosu, Pili and Darnold. USC's four former players ties for third most among all schools, alongside LSU And Michigan.

When asked about playing alongside teammates who donned the Cardinal and Gold, no matter if their paths crossed, Williams emphasized the importance of the Trojan brotherhood. In addition to his teammates, former USC strength and conditioning staff members, including head strength and conditioning coach Ivan Lewis and assistant Tim Ojeda, are also part of the Seahawks’ staff this season.

“We’re really connected, we have Uchenna Nwosu on our team, the whole strength staff on our team is from USC when I was there, so it definitely means a lot for us,” Williams continued. “When we look at each other, we remember those days when we were young and in college, and it was all just a dream. To be in this moment right now is a good reminder for us to keep reminding each other where we came from.”

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts to the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Against quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, Williams will be a key point of attack to slow down the Pariot's offense. Both Nwosu and Williams are two of three Seattle defenders who led the team with seven sacks a piece in the regular season.

Darnold will also be significant in Seattle's offense. Especially coming off a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship game, Darnold has a chance to bring home Seattle's first Super Bowl since the 2014 season.

