USC vs. Colorado: Three Offensive Players To Know

The USC Trojans travel to Folsom Field to face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3) after being defeated by Oregon State 45-27 last Saturday. It's an earlier start for the USC Trojans, who have had most of their games this season in the late afternoon/evening. Here are three offensive players to know: USC vs. Colorado.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: USC Trojans

Running Back - Keaontay Ingram

Ingram led the Trojans backfield last weekend against Oregon State tallying 14 carries on 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also holds the team-high for rushing yards with 225 and 56.3 per game. Look for the Texas transfer to dominate the run once again in Boulder, Colorado.

Wide Receiver - Drake London

London continues to shine in the Pac-12 conference, as one of the best wide receivers in the country. He has amassed 540 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) this season with 39 receptions with three touchdowns. It would be foolish to assume that London would have anything but a tremendous performance on Saturday.

Quarterback - Kedon Slovis

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will look to lead the Men of Troy against the Colorado Buffaloes, as the Trojans search for their third win of the season. Slovis told All Trojans earlier this week, that his goal is to play 'loose and fast' against the Buffs.

To date the junior QB has accumulated 842 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Three Offensive Players To Watch: Colorado Buffaloes

Quarterback - Brendon Lewis

Colorado's quarterback Brendon Lewis leads the team with 313 passing yards on 38-of-73 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He will try to fire up the Buffs pass game, as the team searches for their second win of the season.

Running Back - Jarek Broussard

Tailback Jarek Broussard might be young, but shouldn't be underestimated. He has 44 carries on the season for a team-high of 188 yards. He has scored two touchdowns this season and will be looking for his third on Saturday.

Wide Receiver - Daniel Arias

Although the Buff's passing game hasn't been a strength this season, wide receiver Daniel Arias will try and create some momentum come Saturday. To date, the junior leads the team with 45 receiving yards and four receptions.

