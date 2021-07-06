USC Wide Receiver Joins Barstool Athletics

USC wide receiver Zach Wilson has signed with Barstool Athletics.

The walk-on wideout is 6'1", 205-pounds and a redshirt junior. He has appeared in two games during his career at USC. He saw brief action during one game against Washington State in 2020, but did not catch a pass. He saw brief action in one game against Arizona in 2019, but again did not make a catch.

Wilson is the second athlete to sign with Barstool Athletics. Junior guard Drew Peterson partnered with the marketing firm on July 1.

Peterson is 6'8", 195-pounds, and transferred to USC from Rice with two seasons of eligibility beginning with the 2020-21 season. During USC's Elite 8 run he appeared in 33 games and had a field goal percentage of 42.4%, three point percentage of 38.5%, and free throw percentage of 70.1%.

On July 1, the NCAA's NIL laws went into effect, which means student athletes can now capitalize on their own name, image and likeness. Barstool Sports announced their own marketing firm, Barstool Athletics. According to founder Dave Portnoy, the company is now the 'most powerful student athlete organization in the country'.

Promo Photo: USC Athletics