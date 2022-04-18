Expert Reveals Why USC WR Drake London Could Benefit Dallas Cowboys' Offense

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means Drake London is one step closer to becoming a potential first round pick. London, spent three seasons at USC and is projected to go as early as picks 10-15 in the upcoming draft.

Dallas Cowboys' senior writer Rob Phillips makes the case for how London could help the Cowboys moving forward.

"London has terrific size for the next level, he played multiple receiver positions in college, and he was a consistent player for USC, catching at least one pass in 21 straight games dating back to his 2019 freshman season," Phillips writes.

"If there's a common question about his NFL potential, it's that he doesn't have game-breaking speed. But his production for the Trojans is undeniable, and a little like Cowboys starter Michael Gallup, he has a knack for making plays despite tight coverage.

The Cowboys' wide receiver situation is well-documented: They traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, key reserve Cedrick Wilson signed with the Dolphins in free agency, and with Gallup working back from February ACL surgery, depth is a question mark. If London indeed is a top 10-15 prospect, he'd be out of Dallas' range at No. 24. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did say last week, generally speaking, that he'd be open to trading up somewhere in the first three rounds. But receiver also looks like a fairly deep position where the team could find help even if it's not on Day 1.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Whether it was a down-field deep threat, or used on a wide receiver sweep, the Trojans offense went as London went. One of the things that's encouraging about his game is just how much he can learn and improve still. He put up massive numbers at the college level even without great route running so if he were to improve that aspect of his game and continue to get quicker, he could be a star."

USC WR Drake London

London recorded 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season. He suffered a season ending ankle injury in October, and has been working towards a full recovery ever since.

