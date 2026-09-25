One Change to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Oregon

As the No. 12 USC Trojans prepare for their high-stakes Big Ten showdown against one of their fiercest rivals, the No. 20 Oregon Ducks, on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, they are hoping that several of their injured players will be able to take the field for a game that could determine the team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report provided early clues about who will play for the Trojans on Saturday against the Ducks. Wide receiver Corey Simms was listed as out, while freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who missed the Trojans' Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, was listed as doubtful.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable players for Saturday’s game included Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, safety Alex Graham, and linebacker Jadyn Walker. Running back Deshonne Redeaux moved from questionable to probable as the main change on USC's injury report. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, according to Thursday’s Big Ten availability report for USC’s game against the Ducks, which was similar to Wednesday’s.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

Doubtful

WR Trent Mosley

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

S Alex Graham

LB Jadyn Walker

Probable

RB Deshonne Redeaux

LB Elijah Newby

USC Trojans Defensive Keys vs. Oregon Ducks

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to snap their four-game losing streak in their rivalry series against the Ducks and give coach Lincoln Riley arguably his most signature win with the Trojans, USC looks for a better defensive performance in their matchup against Oregon.

With two of the most talented offenses in college football facing off and both defenses showing their flaws, defense could be the biggest key in Saturday’s game between the Trojans and Ducks.

Having struggled in the secondary in their 42-35 win over Rutgers, the Trojans are taking important steps to improve their preparation for Oregon, as noted by cornerback Prophet Brown, who recorded a crucial 99-yard interception return in USC’s victory.

"Just knowing situations, you got to get off the field at the end of the day. It’s not good to let drives get extended, and the great defenses find a way to get off the field on third and fourth down," Brown said.

“Going into this game is definitely going to be a big indicator of how it’s going to go, how we do on third and fourth down,” Brown continued.

Getting a defensive leader like Jahkeem Stewart back for the Ducks will be massive for the Trojans, as he's considered one of USC's top young defensive stars. Stewart has missed the Trojans' first four games of the season but has made promising strides in his recovery, something that Riley mentioned during Monday's press conference.

"He's continuing to rest and get healthier. We do feel like we're going to have him here at some point. But it's kind of touch-and-go as that goes on," Riley said. "You're trying to manage time to rest while not being too conservative with it. We're definitely making progress. He's definitely getting better and better each week and hopefully not too far away."

Kickoff Time and Betting Odds

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are three-point underdogs. Given how difficult their schedule is, it likely won’t be the first time this season that Riley’s squad is an underdog. The Trojans and Ducks will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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