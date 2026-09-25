One Change to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Oregon
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As the No. 12 USC Trojans prepare for their high-stakes Big Ten showdown against one of their fiercest rivals, the No. 20 Oregon Ducks, on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, they are hoping that several of their injured players will be able to take the field for a game that could determine the team’s College Football Playoff aspirations.
Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report provided early clues about who will play for the Trojans on Saturday against the Ducks. Wide receiver Corey Simms was listed as out, while freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who missed the Trojans' Big Ten opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, was listed as doubtful.
Questionable players for Saturday’s game included Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, safety Alex Graham, and linebacker Jadyn Walker. Running back Deshonne Redeaux moved from questionable to probable as the main change on USC's injury report. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, according to Thursday’s Big Ten availability report for USC’s game against the Ducks, which was similar to Wednesday’s.
USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks
Out
- WR Corey Simms
- S Kendarius Reddick
- LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson
- OL Kilian O’Connor
Doubtful
- WR Trent Mosley
Questionable
- DT Jahkeem Stewart
- S Alex Graham
- LB Jadyn Walker
Probable
- RB Deshonne Redeaux
- LB Elijah Newby
USC Trojans Defensive Keys vs. Oregon Ducks
Looking to snap their four-game losing streak in their rivalry series against the Ducks and give coach Lincoln Riley arguably his most signature win with the Trojans, USC looks for a better defensive performance in their matchup against Oregon.
With two of the most talented offenses in college football facing off and both defenses showing their flaws, defense could be the biggest key in Saturday’s game between the Trojans and Ducks.
Having struggled in the secondary in their 42-35 win over Rutgers, the Trojans are taking important steps to improve their preparation for Oregon, as noted by cornerback Prophet Brown, who recorded a crucial 99-yard interception return in USC’s victory.
"Just knowing situations, you got to get off the field at the end of the day. It’s not good to let drives get extended, and the great defenses find a way to get off the field on third and fourth down," Brown said.
“Going into this game is definitely going to be a big indicator of how it’s going to go, how we do on third and fourth down,” Brown continued.
Getting a defensive leader like Jahkeem Stewart back for the Ducks will be massive for the Trojans, as he's considered one of USC's top young defensive stars. Stewart has missed the Trojans' first four games of the season but has made promising strides in his recovery, something that Riley mentioned during Monday's press conference.
"He's continuing to rest and get healthier. We do feel like we're going to have him here at some point. But it's kind of touch-and-go as that goes on," Riley said. "You're trying to manage time to rest while not being too conservative with it. We're definitely making progress. He's definitely getting better and better each week and hopefully not too far away."
Kickoff Time and Betting Odds
According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are three-point underdogs. Given how difficult their schedule is, it likely won’t be the first time this season that Riley’s squad is an underdog. The Trojans and Ducks will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.