USC Trojans' Lengthy Injury Report Answers Questions Before Oregon Showdown
In this story:
The No. 12 USC Trojans enter Saturday’s marquee Big Ten showdown against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks, looking to not only secure their most signature win of coach Lincoln Riley’s coaching tenure in Los Angeles but also improve their College Football Playoff chances, a goal the team is facing major pressure to reach.
The Trojans did what they were supposed to do to start the season, earning wins against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now their first real test of the season begins at the Coliseum on Saturday against Dan Lanning’s Ducks.
Ahead of their matchup against the Ducks, the Trojans are dealing with several injuries at multiple positions. These injuries and possible absence of key players will impact USC’s strategy on Saturday against the Ducks. Here’s a look at the Trojans current injuries, per Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report for USC’s game against the Ducks.
USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks
Out
- WR Corey Simms
- S Kendarius Reddick
- LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson
- OL Kilian O’Connor
Doubtful
- WR Trent Mosley
Questionable
- DT Jahkeem Stewart
- RB Deshonne Redeaux
- S Alex Graham
- LB Jadyn Walker
Probable
- LB Elijah Newby
USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Kickoff Time, Betting Odds
In the last 10 meetings between the Ducks and the Trojans, Oregon has won eight. Following years of recent struggles against the Ducks, USC fans hope to finally have a positive result on Saturday, especially after last season’s 42-27 loss at Autzen Stadium. The loss ended the Trojans' hopes of making the CFP, as all four of their losses last season came away from the Coliseum.
This time, they get the Ducks at home, where their 10-game winning streak at the Coliseum will look to improve to 11, and given how difficult the Trojans' schedule is after they clash with Oregon, USC must take advantage of a sold-out hostile environment at the Coliseum.
After seeing their CFP hopes dismantled in last season’s matchup against the Ducks, the Trojans would love nothing more than to do the same to the Ducks this time around as Oregon enters at 2-1. The Ducks have already suffered a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, a defeat that took much of the college football world by surprise.
The matchup against the Ducks is the beginning of a grueling six-game stretch for the Trojans that includes the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).
According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are three-point underdogs. Given how difficult their schedule is, it likely won’t be the first time this season that Riley’s squad is an underdog. The Trojans and Ducks will kickoff at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.