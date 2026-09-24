USC Trojans' Lengthy Injury Report Answers Questions Before Oregon Showdown

The No. 12 USC Trojans enter Saturday’s marquee Big Ten showdown against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks, looking to not only secure their most signature win of coach Lincoln Riley’s coaching tenure in Los Angeles but also improve their College Football Playoff chances, a goal the team is facing major pressure to reach.

The Trojans did what they were supposed to do to start the season, earning wins against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now their first real test of the season begins at the Coliseum on Saturday against Dan Lanning’s Ducks.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of their matchup against the Ducks, the Trojans are dealing with several injuries at multiple positions. These injuries and possible absence of key players will impact USC’s strategy on Saturday against the Ducks. Here’s a look at the Trojans current injuries, per Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report for USC’s game against the Ducks.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Oregon Ducks

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

Doubtful

WR Trent Mosley

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

RB Deshonne Redeaux

S Alex Graham

LB Jadyn Walker

Probable

LB Elijah Newby

USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last 10 meetings between the Ducks and the Trojans, Oregon has won eight. Following years of recent struggles against the Ducks, USC fans hope to finally have a positive result on Saturday, especially after last season’s 42-27 loss at Autzen Stadium. The loss ended the Trojans' hopes of making the CFP, as all four of their losses last season came away from the Coliseum.

This time, they get the Ducks at home, where their 10-game winning streak at the Coliseum will look to improve to 11, and given how difficult the Trojans' schedule is after they clash with Oregon, USC must take advantage of a sold-out hostile environment at the Coliseum.

After seeing their CFP hopes dismantled in last season’s matchup against the Ducks, the Trojans would love nothing more than to do the same to the Ducks this time around as Oregon enters at 2-1. The Ducks have already suffered a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, a defeat that took much of the college football world by surprise.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup against the Ducks is the beginning of a grueling six-game stretch for the Trojans that includes the Washington Huskies (Oct. 3), No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10), Wisconsin Badgers (Oct. 24), No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), and No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are three-point underdogs. Given how difficult their schedule is, it likely won’t be the first time this season that Riley’s squad is an underdog. The Trojans and Ducks will kickoff at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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