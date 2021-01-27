USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker Moves Up In 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The star offensive lineman is slated to go No.14 in the first round.

A recent ESPN 2021 NFL Mock Draft has USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker headed to the Minnesota Vikings as the No.14 pick. The networks top football analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. selected his picks for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 1-32.



Per Kiper, "Speaking of rising prospects, Vera-Tucker has scouts around the league buzzing after a tremendous season. He moved from guard to left tackle and dominated for the Trojans.

At 6-4, 315 pounds, he could play either position at the next level. The Vikings must solidify their offensive line around Kirk Cousins, even after spending second-round picks on Ezra Cleveland (2020) and Brian O'Neill (2018) in recent years, and Vera-Tucker could be the long-term answer on the left side of the line. Cousins plays best when his running game is humming, and Vera-Tucker is a great run-blocker."

Recently, several mock drafts have pinned the former USC Trojan to go No.20 to the Chicago Bears. Instead, Kiper selects Oklahoma State's OT Teven Jenkins for the No.20 spot.

"This is a really strong offensive tackle class, and we could see a run on them in the 20s. Jenkins started at both right tackle and left tackle for the Cowboys, and he was having a stellar season before he opted out in late November. At 6-6, 310 pounds, he has long arms and there are no questions about his size to play tackle.

In Chicago, he could start immediately on the right side, where Germain Ifedi is a free agent, and be the long-term replacement to Charles Leno at left tackle. The Bears could also be in the market for a top receiver with Allen Robinson headed to free agency." [Kiper]

Whether Alijah Vera-Tucker gets drafted No.14 or No.20, he is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, he is the only member from the Trojans 2021 draft class to consistently make first round mock drafts time and time again. What makes him special is his exceptional athleticism and versatility, which he displayed this season at USC.

The Draft Network evaluated ATV as having, " good balance and body control in his pass set, and is an easy mover who demonstrates his athleticism in the passing game, particularly in his kick slide.

He plays with very good competitiveness when he is bull rushed. In the run game, he comes off the ball hard to strike and he excels by getting his body in favorable positions. He’s played this year at left tackle, affording him much more value due to his ability to play that position in a pinch at the next level."

