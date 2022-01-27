Skip to main content

RB Vavae Malepeai Talks NFLPA Collegiate Bowl & USC Career

Malepeai spent six seasons with the USC Trojans.

Running back Vavae Malepeai finished his six-year career as a Trojan, following USC's 2021 season. Malepeai was a valued member of USC's offense, and a vital part of the tailback corps. 

The 6-foot-0, 220-pound back now begins working towards a career in the NFL. This includes an opportunity to compete against some of the best talent in the country at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. 

"I love the competition out here. Just trying to get better, hone my craft, and you know, open up some eyes," Malepeai told All Trojans Wednesday.

"I'm hoping to showcase that I can be an all-around back. Just showcase the things I've been working on since the season ended, and pretty much all my life. This is a once and a lifetime opportunity, so I'm just trying to take it and run with it."

Malepeai finished his final season at USC with 114 carries, 504 yards and six touchdowns. He will get an opportunity to showcase his talents this weekend at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. 

The game airs on January 29, at 3:00 p.m. PT on the NFL Network.

