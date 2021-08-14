Vic So'oto: Korey Foreman is "Taking Huge Jumps Every Day"

Korey Foreman has impressed many since his arrival to USC, including defensive line coach Vic So'oto. After the Trojans Friday practice So'oto touched on Foreman's progression since the start of fall camp.

“He’s a pup, man. I got to teach him how to walk,” said So’oto. “Korey is taking huge jumps every day, almost is seems like every meeting. It's really complicated for a kid like that who hasn't played in a long time to come into a room like ours and a defense like Coach Orlando's and figure it out, when usually he just rushed up the field and didn't have an assignment."

So'oto said he's seen the Corona Centennial star take huge steps forward, both during meetings and on the field. He was pleased by his strong performance on Thursday, when the Trojans first threw on the pads.

"He was smacking dudes. We were in inside run, and he just took off and hit the guy in the backfield. He got up and was smiling. That's when I knew, 'Yeah, that's my guy.'

While Foreman is adjusting well to the college tempo, he revealed earlier this week that the speed of the game is a big 'change'.

"It's a big change for sure. Just the tempo, and just the fast pace of everything and the physicality of of everything [is different]," Foreman said. "The speed of the game has gotten a lot faster than I thought it would be. Being able to come out here and train in the offseason, I thought I was able to prepare for it, but it's something that you can't prepare for, you step into it and it's just a new world."

Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and No. 1 overall player in California.

