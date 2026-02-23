What to Watch For in Makai Lemon's NFL Combine Performance

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has a versatile and polished skill set that will land him as a first-round NFL Draft pick, as well as virtually fit in with any offensive system.

Leading up to the NFL Combine, the Trojans receiver has another opportunity to put his talent on display through position specific drills and physical testing. For his smaller frame but impressive highlight reel, Lemon's physicality will draw massive attention to his name.

Makai Lemon Brings Physicality In a Unique Way

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This year's wide receiver class in the NFL Draft includes a few talents that could get drafted before Lemon, including former Arizona State wide receiver Jordon Tyson, Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. The NFL Draft isn’t simply a competition of who gets selected first, it’s a stage that celebrates prospects taking their talents to the next level. For Lemon, consistent first-round projections reflect a receiver who has clearly separated him from the rest.

Keeping Lemon in mind as a target was always a reliable option as once the ball was thrown in Lemon's direction, he took care of the rest. His yards-after-catch ability is unmatched, he'll come down with anything in his catch radius, and he'll fight for every inch to move the chains.

Makai Lemon fights for every, single inch… pure football player.

pic.twitter.com/APpZc2IzBF — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) February 21, 2026

Lemon finished his final season with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns. One of his biggest games came against Northwestern, when he recorded 14 receptions on 161 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, his three 100-yard plus games in the first five matchups of the season was enough to put cement Lemon on the NFL Draft map.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lemon's route-running talent mixed with his strength after the catch will remind college football fans why he was a First Team All-American.

How Makai Lemon Can Stand Out At The NFL Combine

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Combine marks an important week for any NFL Draft prospect, as it's one final showcase that tests everything it takes to be an NFL player. As Lemon takes the NFL Combine stage, he has multiple opportunities to stand out as the strongest receiver in his draft class. Along with the rest of the wide receivers, quarterbacks, and running backs, Lemon will work out on Saturday, Feb. 28 should he choose to participate in drills.

The 40-yard dash is a well-known test that can quickly boost draft stock, especially for wide receivers. A strong time reinforces a receiver’s NFL readiness, while also giving them a chance to showcase route-running and timing with a quarterback.

The three-cone drill will be another way to stand out, proving his shiftiness and quick reflexes as a receiver. What Lemon continuously did throughout last season was find ways to make guys miss and add an extra couple of yards to the play, which is exactly what the three-cone drill does.

Finally, the vertical jump will be another important test to do well, as it'll test his ability to meet any pass in the air and provide another piece of proof of his athleticism. While Lemon is already widely known as a first rounder, the NFL Combine will be a perfect reminder and chance for him to cement that label ahead of the NFL Draft.

