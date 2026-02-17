Best NFL Draft Fits for USC Trojans Safety Bishop Fitzgerald

Former USC Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald donned the Cardinal and Gold for one season and instantly made an impact. The 5-foot-11 safety led USC in interceptions with five and earned First Team All-American honors. Fitzgerald now passes down the torch to safeties Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher heading into next season.

With Fitzgerald out of eligibility, he plans to take his talents to the 2026 NFL Draft. As one of the higher regarded safeties in his NFL Draft class, Fitzgerald could see a bright future with these three NFL teams.

Three Potential NFL Fits For Bishop Fitzgerald

Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears gradually became one of the most intriguing teams to watch in coach Ben Johnson's first year leading the team. Their nine fourth-quarter comebacks set an NFL record which also led them to an NFL Divisional round appearance. However, their need for talent in the secondary is essential for their 2026 momentum.

USC SAF Bishop Fitzgerald (5-11, 205) had 8 INT in 2024; 14 INT since 2023.



That kind of ballhawking & playmaking is going to translate to the NFL.



Needs to show out at Shrine Bowl https://t.co/zFP7lEK13q pic.twitter.com/BFGn18LmjN — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 8, 2026

Chicago's pending free-agents include some of their strongest defensive backs, which are safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Nashon Wright and safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. What the Bears would gain by drafting Fitzgerald is a true ball-hawk who works seamlessly in zone coverage.

While his 5-foot-11 frame may limit his size in pass coverage, his speed and awareness could be exactly what Johnson and the Bears need in the secondary, particularly in a competitive NFC North.

Dallas Cowboys

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Led by Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys offense lived up to their expectations last season, but their defense did not provide and costed them an NFL Playoffs appearance.

This year, the Cowboys have two first round picks after trading former defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in August. Multiple first round picks allows opportunity to rebuild the defense that sits near the bottom of the NFL. In total, the Cowboys only accounted for six interceptions in 17 games and allowed an average of 377 yards allowed per game, which ranks 30th.

What could fuel the Cowboys' restructure on defense is drafting a skilled player from the Draft like Fitzgerald. Especially with Dallas' lack of interceptions and pass coverage, Fitzgerald's zone expertise could be a solid starting point, and would allow him to grow into their defensive scheme over time.

Los Angeles Rams

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams delivered a memorable season led by NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and his elite offense. However, the secondary faces the loss of key players due to free agency this March that will need to be replenished. The Rams will lose safety Kam Curl and cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Roger McReary.

Fitzgerald has shown he can quickly adapt to a defensive scheme and produce. His versatility at USC makes him a strong fit for a system like the Rams’, where flexibility in the secondary is key. With defensive coordinator Chris Shula entering his second season, Los Angeles could benefit from adding a young, adaptable talent like Fitzgerald, a player who has the tools to develop quickly and potentially make an immediate impact.

