WATCH: USC WR Drake London Talks Team Captain Honor

USC wide receiver Drake London was one of four men chosen to represent the Trojans' 2021 football team this year. London was named team captain alongside running back Vavae Malepeai, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, and punter Ben Griffiths.

The junior has spent three seasons with the Trojans and is coming off a breakout 2020 season. Last year, London had 33 receptions for 502 yards with three touchdowns. He was named 2020 All-Pac-12 second team, AP All-Pac-12 second team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team.

During his career as a Trojan, the California native has amassed 72 receptions for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns. Being named team captain comes with responsibility, and sometimes added pressure. But London doesn't feel any stress stepping into his new role.

“It doesn’t put on any extra pressure,” said London. “We have so many guys on the team who are leaders, we are just the fortunate ones to be picked, us four. So all of us are going to help them out and do what we can to lead them and help them do their job, so I don’t think it’s going to be difficult at all.”

